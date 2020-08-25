SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Capital (BizCap®), a leading commercial finance and advisory firm, is expanding its team with the recent addition of David Schubel as a Vice President of Originations. He will be based in Texas and responsible for developing and managing new business opportunities in the Southwest region, working with our capital markets and credit teams, partners and clients to structure and deploy commercial financing and restructuring solutions for mid-sized businesses.



“We are very excited to have David on board to lead development efforts in the Southwestern United States. His background and deep experience working with Special Asset Bankers, Turnaround Management professionals and Financial Advisory Services firms brings true strategic finance and operational expertise to BizCap’s clients in special situations,” said Chuck Doyle, Managing Director of Business Capital. “At BizCap, we place the highest priority on being extremely responsive to both our clients and partners and, as a former D1 athlete, David understands the value of determination, dedication, discipline and commitment to excellence in getting the job done on behalf of all stakeholders.”

David has been involved in the commercial real estate and banking industries for nearly 15 years, most recently founding and managing his own debt buying, loan workout and capital raising firm. Prior to this, he was buying and selling non-performing loans and providing consulting services to clients spanning from origination to foreclosures and everything in between. He has transacted over $50MM worth of loan sales to date in his career, heading up divisions of companies engaged in title insurance, commercial loans, publishing and auction services, as well as working in business development at IndyMac Bank. David earned his BS from California State University – Northridge, where he played DIV1 soccer, and his MBA from Baylor University in Texas. David currently lives in Dallas, Texas with his wife and two young boys. He is an avid golfer and fisherman who enjoys the outdoors, exercising and spending time with his family.

BizCap® is a leading commercial finance and advisory firm specializing in securing customized non-dilutive credit based solutions for rapidly growing as well as challenged middle market companies nationwide who require a unique, timely and tailored financing structure to address their particular needs, especially when conventional sources of capital are not an option. BizCap is a proud supporter of Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic Illnesses with local college athletic teams, forming life-long bonds and life-changing outcomes.

Contacts:

Business Capital

Chuck Doyle

415-989-0970 or

cdoyle@bizcap.com

Dave Schubel

dschubel@bizcap.com

(469) 768-0039

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7afb488e-92c9-43e7-944d-6958e764f38f