Q2 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the quarter was $2.3 million compared to $1.3 million in the year ago quarter. Q2 revenue was driven by the sale of subsea batteries to a military customer, the delivery of MINSAS 60 LW sensors for man-portable vehicles to the U.S. Navy under its Foreign Comparative Test Program, the sale of a SeaVision® 3D underwater laser system to a defense contractor as well as Robotics- as-a- Service (RaaS) and Data Analytics for an offshore energy customer. Revenue for the 1H, 2020 was $8.7 million, compared to $2.7 million in the prior year, an increase of 220%.

Adjusted EBITDA* in the quarter was positive at $0.4 million, a 15.6% Adjusted EBITDA margin* compared to an Adjusted EBITDA* loss of $1.4 million in the year ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA* for the first half of the year was $1.6 million, a 19.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin*, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.6 million in 1H, 2019.

Net loss in the quarter was $0.1 million compared to a net loss of $1.8 million in the year ago quarter. Share-based compensation expense in the quarter of $0.2 million compared to $0.1 million in the prior year.

Net working capital at the end of Q2, 2020 was $8.8 million, up $1.5 million from year end 2019.

Kraken exited the quarter with a cash balance of $3.4 million, compared to $2.1 million on year-end 2019.

Including federal funding to be received for our OceanVision™ project, at quarter end Kraken had $4.9 million in previously awarded funding to draw upon from government agencies. This amount is not recorded in our financial statements until the cash is received.

Subsequent to the quarter, notification was received that the complaint process regarding the Royal Danish Navy’s mine hunting upgrade program had been finalized, ruling in the Navy’s position on all points. The total contract value to Kraken is expected to be between C$35-$40 million, with the majority of that received over a 2-year equipment acquisition phase. The contract is expected to be finalized and start during Q3,2020.

Also subsequent to the quarter, NSP Maritime Link Inc. (NSPML) joined Kraken’s OceanVision™ project. NSPML is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Emera Inc., a multi-national energy company. OceanVision™ is a cross-sectoral pilot project designed to advance subsea technology and RaaS capability. Along with providing expertise and knowledge of critical subsea infrastructure, NSPML will contribute over $0.5 million during the term of the project.

Kraken has been named by Marine Technology Reporter to the MTR100 2020 – a list of the 100 most influential companies in the international marine technology marketplace. This is the eighth year in a row that Kraken has been selected. In addition to being named to the MTR 100, Kraken was listed 4th as one of the top 7 “Ocean Influencers” in the marine technology industry.

CEO Comments

“We are looking forward to commencing the Royal Danish Navy contract, which is a major competitive win for Kraken. We anticipate additional significant military orders over the balance of the year and further notable developments within our Robotics-as-a Service and Data Analytics business in the offshore energy sector. We have added significant depth to our team over the last year as we focus on continued innovation in the marine technology sector and now start to ramp on larger contracts and programs,” said Karl Kenny, Kraken’s President and CEO.



*Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin do not have standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. We define Adjusted EBITDA as revenue less costs of sales, administrative expenses, research and development costs plus investment tax credits. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.

