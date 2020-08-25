Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to reliable estimates, worldwide polymer modified cementitious coatings industry amassed revenues worth USD 1 billion in the year 2019 and to reach USD 1.65 billion with growth rate of 6.5% between 2020 and 2027. The growth is primarily attributed to booming construction sector in both developing and developed nations.

The study also elaborates on various segmentations and their respective impact on the overall industry remuneration. Apart from this, the research document analyzes the regional as well as the competitive scope of the market, which further allows for efficient decision-making during investment evaluation.

For those uninitiated, polymer modified cementitious coatings are dual component thixotropic coatings which are used for protecting steel and concrete components from corrosion. The coatings basically consist of cement which acts as a primary substrate as well as polymer mixture that sticks to the surface.

Rising adoption of polymer modified cementitious coatings for waterproofing constructions such as water tanks, basements, sunshades, and roof slabs is further aiding the market expansion. This type of coating is also used as a bonding agent while repairing as well as for improving the tensile strength of cement components. Polymer modified cementitious coatings are employed for removing cracks from the concrete surface.

Rapid urbanization and increasing construction of residential establishments are also stimulating the industry outlook. In fact, the U.S. Census Bureau stated that house ownership rates in the country increased to 64.5% in April 2019. Moreover, the same month witnessed sales of over 673,000 houses in the United States, which was an increase of 12.4% from 2018.

Favorable regulatory scenario such as housing schemes is aiding overall market expansion. According to IBEF (India Brand Equity Foundation), new housing unit launches in top seven cities in the country grew by 32% in the year 2018 to 193 thousand units. Similarly, over 8.09 million houses were approved under the PMAY (Pradhan Matri Awas Yojana) in May 2019.

As per industry analysts, polymer modified cementitious coatings lose their effect after 4-5 years. Thus, short product life may act as a restraining factor to the market growth. However, rising R&D activities in order to develop innovative flavors to improve the product portfolio may create growth avenues for industry participants in the subsequent years.

Highlighting the market segmentations

As per polymer type, global polymer modified cementitious coatings industry is split into SBR latex and acrylic polymers. The application spectrum of the market comprises of public infrastructure, residential buildings, and non-residential buildings.

Elaborating on the regional scope

Global polymer modified cementitious coatings industry is split into Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and rest of the world, with country-level fragmentation comprising of Mexico, Brazil, South Korea, Australia, India, China, Japan, U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Canada and the U.S. among others.

Estimates claim that Asia-Pacific currently accounts for substantial market share and is estimated to generate similar returns in the forthcoming years. Increasing production of chemicals and rapid industrialization are augmenting the regional demand for polymer modified cementitious coatings. Additionally, growing population in tandem with surging disposable income are swaying the business dynamics in Asia-Pacific.

Summarizing the competitive spectrum

Worldwide polymer modified cementitious coatings industry is highly consolidated and comprises of leading companies such as Pidilite Industries Ltd., Organik Kimya San. Tic. A.S., The Lubrizol Corp., H.B. Fuller Co., Fosroc International Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Mapei S.p.A., Akzo Nobel N.V., Sika AG, and Arkema S.A.

Chapter 7. Global Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market, Regional Analysis

