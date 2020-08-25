Dublin, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Community Acquired Pneumonia - Pipeline Review, H2 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Pharmaceutical and Healthcare disease pipeline guide Community Acquired Pneumonia - Pipeline Review, H2 2020, provides an overview of the Community Acquired Pneumonia (Infectious Disease) pipeline landscape.
Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) is defined as pneumonia acquired outside a hospital or long-term care facility. Symptoms include cough, fever, shaking chills, confusion, headache and loss of appetite. Risk factors include chronic lung disease, cigarette smoking, dementia, stroke, brain injury, heart disease, liver cirrhosis and diabetes mellitus. Treatment includes antibiotics and healthy lifestyle.
The latest pipeline guide provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Community Acquired Pneumonia (Infectious Disease), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.
The Community Acquired Pneumonia pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Community Acquired Pneumonia and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 4, 2, 7, 2, 3 and 2 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase 0 stages comprises 1 molecules, respectively.
The pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from the publisher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.
