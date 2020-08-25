Dublin, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The European Endpoint Security Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Data breaches are inevitable in the enterprise space, and endpoints continue to be a popular vector of cyberattacks. In response, endpoint security tools have evolved from signature-based antivirus to advanced endpoint security solutions.
Endpoint security includes host-based software products that secure computing devices such as laptops, desktops, netbooks, tablets, servers, IoT devices, and smartphones from malware, cyberattacks, unwanted applications, and physical loss or theft.
Traditionally, endpoint security comprised 2 segments, namely endpoint protection platforms (EPPs) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) tools. Over the past 2 years, many vendors have combined EPP and EDR capabilities in a single platform, resulting in the birth of next-generation endpoint security tools.
The Radar indicates companies' market positioning through growth and innovation scores. The write up presents profiles for all the companies marked on the Radar. The report analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria. Leading participants are then positioned, and these include Microsoft, McAfee, ESET, and Kaspersky. Companies that garner top scores on both the growth and the innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
2. The Radar
3. Companies to Action
4. Strategic Insights
5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dpxaw1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: