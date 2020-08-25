DANVILLE, Ill., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watchfire Signs , a leading provider of exterior and interior LED signs, announced that its Fremont Street Experience Canopy project in Las Vegas was named the Specialty Construction Best Product 2020 Southwest by Engineering News-Record (ENR). Click to tweet .



ENR, which reports on the $11.25 trillion global construction industry, said that 74 entries were vying for top awards in 19 categories. Winners will be celebrated November 10 at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel.

The Fremont Street canopy is the largest single video screen in the world, with more than 130,000 sq. ft. of digital signage. Watchfire Signs was selected from among 15 digital screen manufacturers from around the world to reimagine and manufacture a completely rebuilt canopy with modern technology.

The $30 million project includes a screen that is seven times brighter than the original and four times sharper, making it vivid even during daylight hours, a first in the canopy’s history.

“This was an especially challenging project because we were tasked with creating an all new product that allows daylight to pass through the canopy to the street below, without allowing this light to affect the screen’s viewability,” said Pattabi Doraiswamy, vice president of R&D for Watchfire Signs. “To do this, Watchfire designed a product that took advantage of the screen’s viewing angles to make daylight passing through the display modules nearly imperceptible.”

The new digital canopy also allows rainwater to pass through the modules, and provides airflow to accommodate the area’s heat.

The structure includes 64,000 custom-designed 27mm modules containing 16.3 million pixels and 49 million LEDs. To fit the original structure, Watchfire designed LED panels that are capable of being trimmed to avoid obstacles protruding through the display. The display technology is engineered to ignore display data going to any missing segments, creating a seamless image.

The Fremont Street Experience canopy entertains more than 20 million visitors annually. Adjacent to 10 casinos and more than 60 restaurants, the digital canopy is 1,500 feet long and is suspended 90 feet above a pedestrian mall. A light and audio show by Viva Vision plays every hour in the evening and SlotZilla operates zip lines the length of the canopy.

A time-lapse video of the installation can be viewed here: https://www.watchfiresigns.com/fremont-street-experience-time-lapse .

About Watchfire

Watchfire Signs designs and engineers the best looking, most durable outdoor LED signs and digital billboards, which help businesses and organizations increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs since 1932 and LED signs, using meticulously sourced components from around the world, since 1998. The company has more than 60,000 Watchfire LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, go to http://www.watchfiresigns.com .

