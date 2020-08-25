Dublin, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report includes next generation diagnostic technologies, applications, industry subsegments, major funding initiatives, patents and companies. The market sizes for next generation cancer diagnostics are given for 2019, 2020 (estimated) and 2025 (forecasted).
This report reviews the main next generation diagnostic technologies, including next generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), multiplex conventional, cell or extracellular vesicle capture and arrays/microfluidics. The report also discusses, in-depth, various liquid biopsy platforms and how these compare with tissue-based testing.
The report discusses several significant, large-scale research initiatives that contribute to cancer diagnostic development. Key forces driving the market are enumerated.
The structures of several important industry subsectors are reviewed, as well as major industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from Jan. 2019 through June 2020. The industry subsectors analyzed include DNA sequencing instruments, long-read DNA sequencing, informatics, PCR, droplet digital PCR, CTC capture and detection and liquid biopsy.
The market for next generation cancer diagnostics is analyzed in depth. The market is analyzed by cancer site (bladder, brain, breast, colorectal, cancer of unknown primary, gastric, gynecologic, hematologic, kidney, liver, lung, pan-cancer, pancreatic, prostate, melanoma and thyroid), by test purpose (screening/early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy guidance), by test platform (arrays/microfluidics, cell/EV capture, multiplex conventional, PCR and NGS) and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World).
Market data covers 2019, 2020 (estimated) and 2025 (forecasted).
There is a special section discussing the impact of COVID-19 on the market for next generation cancer diagnostics.
More than 130 companies in the next generation cancer diagnostics industry are profiled in this report.
The research provides a summary of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from Jan. 2019 through June 2020, including key alliance trends.
The report includes:
- 22 data tables and 74 additional tables
- An overview of the global market and technologies for next generation cancer diagnostics
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Analyses of the next generation cancer diagnostics market by cancer site, analysis purpose, analysis platform and region
- Discussion on arrays and microfluidics (LOAC) technologies, multiplex conventional technologies, next generation sequencing technology and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology
- Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, pipeline analysis of new products, and regulatory scenarios of the cancer diagnostics market
- Discussion on factors affecting the market including cancer diagnostics needs, regulatory trends, industry structure, and patent statuses
- Details of the key initiatives and programs related to the next generation cancer diagnostics market
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, their strategic profiling, competitive landscape, and their detailed company profiles, including Abbott Laboratories, Illumina Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Qiagen NV, Oche Holding AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
- Large-Scale Initiatives and Consortia
- Market Size
- Liquid Biopsy as a Market Driving Force
- Key Trends
- Industry
Chapter 4 Technologies
- Diagnostics Overview
- Arrays and Microfluidics (LOAC) Technologies
- DNA Microarrays
- Protein Microarrays
- Microfluidics
- Multiplex Conventional Technologies
- Next Generation Sequencing Technology
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technology
Chapter 5 Liquid Biopsy Technologies
- Liquid Biopsy Biomarkers
- Cancer Genomics
- Circulating Tumor Cell Technologies
- CTC Workflow
- Cell Isolation Technologies
- CTC Sample Preparation Technologies
- CTC Downstream Analysis Technologies
- Comparison of Liquid Biopsy with Conventional Biopsy
- Cancer Testing
- Avatar-Driven Diagnostic Approaches
Chapter 6 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics: Key Initiatives and Programs
- Blood Profiling Atlas
- Cancer-ID
- Cancer Moon Shots
- China Precision Medicine Initiative
- ClinGen
- CTC Trap Consortium
- Early Cancer Detection Consortium
- EpiFemCare
- France Genomic Medicine Plan
- Friends of Cancer Research Project
- Human Cell Atlas
- Immunomonitor Consortium
- Integration of Imaging and Fluid-Based Tumor Monitoring
- Liquid Biopsies and Imaging for Improved Cancer Care
- Million Veteran Program
- MedSeq
- Next-Generation Single-Cell Analysis Program
- Population Sequencing Projects
- Precancer Atlas
- Precision Medicine Initiative
- Prompt
- QuIP Project
- Single-Cell Proteomics and Lipidomics Project
- TopMed
- Treehouse Childhood Cancer Initiative
- Very Rare Cancer Consortium
- Worldwide Innovative Networking (WIN) Consortium
- Single-Cell Research
- Cambridge Single-Cell Analysis Core Facility
- Harvard Medical School Single-Cell Core
- Mayo Medical Genome Facility
- National Center for Single-Cell Biology
- Single-Cell Analysis Core
- UC San Francisco Single-Cell Analysis Center
- Population Sequencing Programs
Chapter 7 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostic Applications by Cancer Site
- Introduction
- Bladder Cancer
- Brain Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Breast Cancer Screening
- Prognosis and Pharmacogenetics Tests
- Breast Cancer MDx Platforms
- Status of Next Generation Breast Cancer Tests
- Breast Cancer Early Detection and Screening Tests
- Breast Cancer Risk Tests
- Response to Chemotherapy, Recurrence Probability and Subtyping
- Gynecologic Cancers
- Cervical Cancer
- Ovarian Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Conventional Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests
- Next Generation Colorectal Cancer Diagnostic Tests
- Cancer Unknown Primary
- Gastric Cancer
- Kidney Cancer
- Hematologic Tests: Leukemia and Myeloma
- Liver Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Hematologic Tests: Lymphomas
- Melanoma
- Pan-Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Thyroid Cancer
Chapter 8 Cancer Diagnostics Industries
- Sequencing Instruments Industry
- Long Read Sequencing Industry
- Sequencing Informatics Industry
- PCR Industry
- Droplet Digital PCR Industry
- CTC Capture and Detection Industry
- Liquid Biopsy Assay Industry
Chapter 9 Industry Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances
- Acquisitions
- Strategic Alliances
Chapter 10 Cancer Diagnostics Markets
- Forces Driving Growth
- COVID-19 Impact on Cancer Diagnostic Markets
- Cancer Markets
- Market for Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Cancer Site
- Bladder Cancer
- Brain Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Gynecologic Cancers
- Cancer of Unknown Primary
- Gastric Cancer
- Hematologic Cancers
- Kidney Cancer
- Liver Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Melanoma
- Pan-Cancer
- Pancreatic Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Thyroid Cancer
- Market for Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Purpose of Analysis
- Screening/Early Detection Market
- Diagnosis Market
- Therapy Guidance Market
- Monitoring Market
- Market for Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Test Platform
- PCR Test Platform
- NGS Test Platform
- Array/Microfluidics Test Platform
- Cells and/or EV Capture Test Platform
- Multiplex Conventional Test Platform
- Market for Test Platforms by Cancer Site
- PCR Test Platform
- NGS Test Platform
- Market by Diagnostic Segment
- Screening/Early Detection Market
- Diagnostics Market
- Monitoring Market
- Therapy Guidance Market
- Breast Cancer Diagnostics
- Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics
- Lung Cancer Diagnostics
- Pan-Cancer Diagnostics
- Prostate Cancer Diagnostics
- Regional Market Analysis
Chapter 11 Patents
- Circulating Tumor Cell Patents
- Exosome Patents
- Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) Patents
- Biomarker-Related Patents
- Patent Considerations: AI in Cancer Diagnostics
