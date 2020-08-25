Dublin, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceuticals for Women's Health: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



While women's health encompasses several health issues, this report will focus on menopause-related disorders, postmenopausal osteoporosis, endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome and pregnancy disorders.



The report includes:

Detailed overview of the global markets for pharmaceuticals for women's health and identification of the main women's health disorders

Analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Evaluation of the impact of demographic, economic and other factors that will drive future demand in the women's health therapeutics market

A look at the unmet needs in women's health therapeutics and details of the promising new drugs and therapies that are still in development and testing stage

Market forecast of the potential drugs in the pipeline, information on late-stage pipeline drugs and overview of osteoporosis drug development

Insights into government concerns and initiatives towards women's health

Highlights of current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the current market size, and regulatory scenarios

Market share analysis of leading drug manufacturers and detailed coverage of women's health therapeutics industry in terms of different events like mergers and acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships

Company profiles of the leading suppliers of the industry including AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Johnson & Johnson Inc. and Merck KGaA

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Technologies and Global Markets Overview

Disease Overview and Definitions

Market Driving Factors and Opportunities Aging Female Population Government Involvement and Increased Funding Increasing Awareness Regarding Women's Disorders and Treatments

Market Restraints Poor Diagnosis Availability of Alternate Treatment Options and Lifestyle Changes Unavailability of Novel Treatments High Cost of Treatment



Chapter 4 Pipeline Assessment and Analysis

Drugs in the Pipeline

Overview of Osteoporosis Drug Development Pipeline

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs Relugolix (Myovant Sciences) Proellex (Repros Therapeutics)



Chapter 5 Regulatory Structure

Overview of Regulations United States Canada Europe Japan

Overview of Pricing and Reimbursement United States Canada Europe Japan



Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Women's Health Condition, Disorder and Disease

Introduction

Menopause Overview Symptoms Risk Factors Epidemiology and Economic Burden Diagnosis Treatments Market Size and Forecasts

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Overview Epidemiology and Economic Burden Diagnosis Treatments Market Size and Forecasts

Endometriosis Overview Epidemiology and Economic Burden Diagnosis Treatments Market Size and Forecasts

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Overview Reducing the Risk of PCOS Epidemiology and Economic Burden Diagnosis Treatments Market Size and Forecasts

Pregnancy Disorders and Management Overview Market Size and Forecasts

Others Overview Market Size and Forecasts



Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Market Players and Strategies

Patent Analysis

Key Patents

Key Developments

Mergers and Acquisitions

Development of Innovative Products/Novel Product Launch

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Key Products

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Abbvie Inc.

Allergan PLC

Amgen Inc.

Bayer AG

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer Inc.

