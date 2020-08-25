Dublin, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceuticals for Women's Health: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
While women's health encompasses several health issues, this report will focus on menopause-related disorders, postmenopausal osteoporosis, endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome and pregnancy disorders.
The report includes:
- Detailed overview of the global markets for pharmaceuticals for women's health and identification of the main women's health disorders
- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Evaluation of the impact of demographic, economic and other factors that will drive future demand in the women's health therapeutics market
- A look at the unmet needs in women's health therapeutics and details of the promising new drugs and therapies that are still in development and testing stage
- Market forecast of the potential drugs in the pipeline, information on late-stage pipeline drugs and overview of osteoporosis drug development
- Insights into government concerns and initiatives towards women's health
- Highlights of current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the current market size, and regulatory scenarios
- Market share analysis of leading drug manufacturers and detailed coverage of women's health therapeutics industry in terms of different events like mergers and acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships
- Company profiles of the leading suppliers of the industry including AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Johnson & Johnson Inc. and Merck KGaA
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technologies and Global Markets Overview
- Disease Overview and Definitions
- Market Driving Factors and Opportunities
- Aging Female Population
- Government Involvement and Increased Funding
- Increasing Awareness Regarding Women's Disorders and Treatments
- Market Restraints
- Poor Diagnosis
- Availability of Alternate Treatment Options and Lifestyle Changes
- Unavailability of Novel Treatments
- High Cost of Treatment
Chapter 4 Pipeline Assessment and Analysis
- Drugs in the Pipeline
- Overview of Osteoporosis Drug Development Pipeline
- Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs
- Relugolix (Myovant Sciences)
- Proellex (Repros Therapeutics)
Chapter 5 Regulatory Structure
- Overview of Regulations
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Japan
- Overview of Pricing and Reimbursement
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Japan
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Women's Health Condition, Disorder and Disease
- Introduction
- Menopause
- Overview
- Symptoms
- Risk Factors
- Epidemiology and Economic Burden
- Diagnosis
- Treatments
- Market Size and Forecasts
- Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
- Overview
- Epidemiology and Economic Burden
- Diagnosis
- Treatments
- Market Size and Forecasts
- Endometriosis
- Overview
- Epidemiology and Economic Burden
- Diagnosis
- Treatments
- Market Size and Forecasts
- Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)
- Overview
- Reducing the Risk of PCOS
- Epidemiology and Economic Burden
- Diagnosis
- Treatments
- Market Size and Forecasts
- Pregnancy Disorders and Management
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecasts
- Others
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecasts
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
- Market Players and Strategies
- Patent Analysis
- Key Patents
- Key Developments
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Development of Innovative Products/Novel Product Launch
- Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
- Key Products
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Abbvie Inc.
- Allergan PLC
- Amgen Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- Johnson & Johnson Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Novo Nordisk
- Pfizer Inc.
