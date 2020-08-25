Dublin, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-cell Analysis Market by Product, Cell Type, Technique, End User, and by Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The world market is predicted to reach $2,005 million in 2026 from $763.4 million in 2020. The market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of ~17.1%.



The information collected from this analysis is significant for cancer research for the discovery of tumor cells and genetic diagnosis. The factors such as advanced technology in products of single-cell analysis, increasing preference for customized medicine and rapidly increasing various chronic diseases such as cancer, which fuel the demand for the single-cell analysis market. However, the expensive products in the single-cell analysis are restraining market growth.



In the product based segmentation consumables segment is expected to have the largest share in the market. The reasons for the demand for consumables products are regularly purchasing the consumables compared to the instruments and the significant usage of consumables in the research and genetic exploration and segregation of RNA and DNA.



Based on cell type segmentation, the human cell segment is having the largest share in the market. The human cell is greatly used in the research laboratories due to the rising incidence of infectious diseases in the elderly population and the high investments in stem cell research.



On the bases of technique, the next-generation sequencing segment is expected to have the largest share in the market due to the increasing chronic diseases and next-generation sequencing allowing researchers to perform various applications.



Further, based on end-user segmentation, the academic and research laboratories segment is expected to have the largest share in the market. The increasing number of colleges and universities of medical and high investments in life science research are the factors accelerating the demand for single-cell analysis.



Moreover, based on the geography Asia Pacific region is playing a vital role in the market share compared to other regions due to rising number of patients in countries such as China and India, growing investments in the research and development in this field and outsourcing of drug discovery services to the Asia Pacific region. In addition, North America is the second-largest contributor to the market due to the high expenditure in the research and development and increased scope for stem cell research in this region.



The single-cell analysis market is expanding globally due to the increasingly advanced technology in the single-cell analysis products. The major factors accelerating the single-cell analysis market include rapidly increasing chronic diseases and cancer cases all over the world, increasing biotechnology & biopharmaceutical industries, and life science research. Although, due to high competition, the persistence of new entrants and small players is difficult in the market, and this is a challenge for market growth. The emerging markets in Asia are the future opportunities for the market.



The key market competitors in the market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporatio, Merck Millipore, Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, General Electric Company, BARCO, Promega Corporation, Shanghai Goodview Electronics, Fluidigm Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Nanostring Technologies, Inc., Tecan Group Ltd, Sartorius AG, LUMINEX CORPORATION, Takara Bio Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Fluxion Biosciences and Menarini Silicon Biosystems.



Moreover, the single-cell analysis has the largest scope in cancer research for the detection of the various tumor cells, preimplantation, and genetic diagnosis as the drastic increase in the cancer cases globally. The government is also supporting financially for cell-based research.



The single-cell analysis market report provides the present drifts, opportunities, restraining factors, and the challenges.

This report provides the overall analysis of the strategies acquired by market players based on the competitive analysis

This report gives the quantitative analysis of the market which allow the users to perceive the market factual of the overall regions

