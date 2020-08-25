Dublin, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Clinical Trial Market Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Report Highlights

GCC Clinical Trial Market Opportunity: >US$ 500 Million

GCC Disease Prevalence & Statistics

Saudi Arabia Dominating GCC Clinical Trial Landscape: >500 Trials

Clinical Trials for Cancer in GCC: >120 Trials

Guidelines for Conducting Clinical Trials by Country

Ongoing Clinical Trials Insight by Country

GCC clinical trial market is represented as a novel ally for the developing clinical trial market globally. In a short period of time, the market has become used to conducting some of the major research-oriented clinical studies to cover a large portion of diseases that have been a subject of interest for prolonged years. The overall clinical trial market landscape is providing several different advantages that is favoring the GCC region capable of conducting pharmaceutical clinical trials at a large scale. Nonetheless, the market is prone to progress at a steady state because it has an attractive regulatory framework that makes it conducive towards more clinical researches.



The growth observed in the GCC clinical trial market is filled with pool of opportunities and varying trends at the level of stakeholders and the researchers. Various obstacles that are observed while building the clinical research capacity in the region have been well adjusted as there are several different facilitators that have optimized the high ground cost of clinical research studies. GCC clinical trial market provides an advantageous landscape of conducting clinical research as it is holding epidemiological profile and ethnic diversity. In terms of technology, concentration of the fully advanced equipments have also observed an influx in the market. All this is estimated to be a contribution of economic development that has taken place in the region so far.



The clinical research credentials such as patient enrollment, infrastructure and equipped laboratories in every country in the gulf have fundamentally revolutionized the pattern of running larger clinical trials. Saudi Arabia & UAE among all the gulf countries have helped the region to set a phenomenon that has majorly impacted several emerging clinical trial markets of the world. Clinical trial landscape in the respective countries have undergone a transitional state and have eventually resulted in alarming the other emerged markets of the world about the upcoming dominant market. Currently, both countries are holding hundreds of clinical trials for almost half of the major mortality causing diseases in the world.



Other than the population drive that is considered as an important key parameter for the future assembly of the GCC clinical trial market, the parameter that is expected to drive the future scenario of the market is the gradual increase in the geriatric population. It is estimated that by the end of the year 2050, there will be more than 25 million people aged 60 years and above. The analysis that has been made for the future percentage of geriatric population is driving the upcoming years of the GCC clinical trial market.



The future insights of the GCC clinical trial market are estimated to bring laurels to the overall pharmaceutical market. The initiatives taken up by the government of the respective countries in long run such as Vision 2030 by Saudi Arabia is also motivating the researchers to enforce various different strategies that could boost the future of the clinical trial market as well as the pharmaceutical market.



As per the research report, the current scenario of the GCC clinical trial market represents a phase where it is moving towards disrupting the established status of other emerged markets of the world. The market is approaching several different go-to-market strategies in order to enhance the experiences as well as the insights regarding the data-driven clinical studies. With the introduction of several different smart applications in the market, it is leading towards an augmented and impactful strike against the major position holders in the global market.



Over the last few years, the market is inclining towards the diseases whose prevalence in the region is increasing furiously. It is estimated that in the near future, with the technologies to redefine the outlook, the market will hold the potential to thrive promisingly into the global market.

Key Topics Covered

1. GCC Clinical Market Regional Insights



2. GCC Clinical Trial Market Dynamics

2.1 Driving Forces for GCC Clinical Trial Market

2.2 Challenges for GCC Clinical Trial Market



3. GCC - Regulatory Aspects of Pharmaceuticals

3.1 Gulf Central Committee for Drug Registrations (GCC-DR)

3.2 Regulatory Review Process

3.3 Centralized Registration

3.4 Decentralized Drug Registration Regulation

3.4.1 Saudi Arabia

3.4.2 Kuwait

3.4.3 UAE

3.4.4 Bahrain

3.4.5 Qatar

3.4.6 Oman

3.5 Gulf Joint Procurement Program



4. GCC Disease Prevalence & Statistics

4.1 Cancer

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Prevalence by Cancer Type & Gender

4.1.3 Cancer Prevalence & Statistics by GCC Countries

4.2 Diabetes

4.3 HIV/AIDS

4.4 Cardiovascular Diseases

4.4.1 Coronary Heart Disease

4.4.2 Hypertension

4.4.3 Stroke

4.5 Obesity

4.6 Respiratory Disorders

4.6.1 Asthma

4.6.2 Tuberculosis

4.6.3 Influenza & Pneumonia

4.6.4 Other Respiratory Diseases - COPD & Cystic Fibrosis

4.7 Alzheimer's Disease/Dementia



5. Saudi Arabia - Ongoing Clinical Trials Insight

5.1 Overview

5.2 By Indication

5.2.1 Cancer

5.2.2 Diabetes

5.2.3 Cardiovascular Diseases

5.2.4 Respiratory Diseases Excluding Lung Cancer



6. Saudi Arabia - Guidelines For Conducting Clinical Trials

6.1 The Principles of SFDA Guidelines

6.2 Protection of Trial Subjects

6.3 Institutional Review Board (IRB) Committee

6.3.1 Responsibilities

6.3.2 Composition, Functions, and Operations

6.3.3 Procedures

6.3.4 Records

6.4 Investigators

6.4.1 Qualifications and Agreements

6.4.2 Adequate Resources & Medical Care of Trial Subjects

6.5 Clinical Trial Protocols



7. UAE - Ongoing Clinical Trials Insight

7.1 Overview

7.2 By Indication

7.2.1 Cancer

7.2.2 Diabetes

7.2.3 CVS Disorders



8. UAE - Guidelines For Clinical Trials Conduction

8.1 General Provisions For Clinical Trials

8.1.1 Purpose & Scope

8.1.2 Clinical Trials Background

8.2 Suitability of Individuals and Sites Involved in Conducting the Clinical Trial

8.3 Protection of Subjects & Informed Consent

8.3.1 Research Subjects

8.3.2 Information and Consent

8.4 Clinical Trials With Vulnerable Groups (Vulnerable Subjects) of Patients

8.5 Ethics & Research Committees

8.6 Authorization to Conduct Clinical Trials & Application to Ethics Committee

8.7 Amendments & Suspensions in Clinical Trials

8.7.1 Amendments in Clinical Trials

8.7.2 Suspension of the Clinical Trial



9. Bahrain - Ongoing Clinical Trials Insight

9.1 Overview

9.2 By Indication



10. Bahrain - Guidelines for Clinical Trials Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 The Application Process

10.3 Phase II & III Clinical Trials: Decision Process

10.4 Guidelines Phase IV Clinical Trials

10.4.1 Application Process

10.4.2 DECISION PROCESS

10.5 Amendments



11. Oman - Ongoing Clinical Trials Insight

11.1 Overview

11.2 By Indication

11.2.1 Sickle Cell Disease

11.2.2 Cancer



12. Oman - Guidelines for Clinical Trial Conduction

12.1 Provision & Prerequisites for a Clinical Trial

12.2 Protection of Clinical Trial Participants

12.2.1 Research and Ethics Committee

12.2.2 Informed Consent of Trial Participants

12.2.3 Privacy and Confidentiality

12.3 Documents and Requirements for Clinical Studies and Trials

12.3.1 Documents Required to be Submitted to Central RERAC for Approval of Clinical Trials

12.3.2 Documents Required During the Clinical Conduct of the Trial

12.3.3 Other Documents which are Required During the Clinical Conduct of the Trial

12.3.4 The Required Documents by the End of the Trial



13. Kuwait - Ongoing Clinical Trials Insight

13.1 Overview

13.2 By Indication

13.2.1 Cancer Related Trials

13.2.2 Diabetes Related Trial



14. Qatar - Ongoing Clinical Trials Insight

14.1 Overview

14.2 By Indication

14.2.1 Cancer Related Trials

14.2.2 Diabetes Related Trial

14.2.3 CVS Disorders

14.2.4 Respiratory Disease



15. Future Insights for GCC Clinical Trial Market



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1 Regional CROs

16.1.1 Innova

16.1.2 Antaea

16.1.3 ClinServ International

16.1.4 MCRO

16.1.5 KAU MED Clinical Research Organization

16.1.6 RAY CRO

16.1.7 MCT CRO

16.1.8 ClinArt MENA

16.1.9 Pharmaceutical Development Company

16.1.10 Nagy Research MEACRO

16.2 Multinational CROs

16.2.1 Quotient Sciences

16.2.2 MedPace

16.2.3 Europe, Middle East & Africa Clinical Research (EMEACR)

16.2.4 Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)

16.2.5 MedPace

16.2.6 PRA Health Sciences

16.2.7 KCR

16.2.8 ICON

16.2.9 Covance

16.2.10 Parexel

