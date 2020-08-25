NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers, announces that it has appointed Gregory Hall, Managing Director and Head of Private Strategies, as its new Head of U.S. Global Wealth Management. Mr. Hall is based in PIMCO’s New York office and reports to Emmanuel Roman, PIMCO’s Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hall replaces Eric Mogelof who is leaving after 17 years with the firm.



Mr. Hall has worked extensively across all functions of the firm, collaborating with product strategy, client facing teams, marketing and portfolio management, to build out PIMCO’s alternative credit and private strategies – a key strategic focus for PIMCO. In his new role, Mr. Hall will lead PIMCO’s talented U.S. GWM team in providing wealth clients with a broad suite of strategies including core fixed income, income strategies, municipals, credit, and enhanced cash and longer-term illiquid strategies.

“Wealth investors are increasingly looking for access to a broad suite of investment ideas to meet their investment and diversification goals and Greg is the ideal executive to help clients access these innovative solutions,” said Mr. Roman. “He is an exceptional leader and strategic planner with a deep understanding of how clients think about their investment goals, risk appetites and which investment solutions and vehicles service their needs.”

“PIMCO’s Global Wealth Management team has extraordinary depth and experience, and a deep understanding of the innovative strategies clients need to meet their return and diversification goals,” said Mr. Hall. “I am thrilled to join such an outstanding team, and excited to deliver PIMCO’s clients our broad suite of investment solutions, spanning core fixed income, income strategies, municipals, credit, enhanced cash and alternative strategies.”

Mr. Hall joined PIMCO in 2017, prior to which he was a Senior Managing Director at the Blackstone Group, where he led the development of several alternative investment businesses. At PIMCO, Mr. Hall has led the buildout of the firm’s alternative credit and private strategies platform – working closely with multiple divisions of the firm to identify areas of attractive investment opportunity, source key talent, refine processes, and to translate PIMCO’s deep research capabilities and investment process into innovative strategies designed to meet client needs across geographies and investor types. Mr. Hall has 21 years of investment experience and holds a degree in public and international affairs from Princeton University.

