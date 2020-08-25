Highlights:
VAL D'OR, Quebec, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (“Cartier” or the “Company”) announces an interval of 20.4 g/t Au over 2.0 m included within 18.0 m at 2.7 g/t Au, intersected 200 m below the resources of Zones 5B4-5M4-5NE, which were estimated by GéoPointCom in 2019 (Table 1). The Chimo Mine Property is held 100% by Cartier and is situated 45 km east of the Val-d’Or mining camp.
An intersection grading 11.9 g/t Au over 1.6 m, included within a mineralized intersection of 14.6 m at 3.1 g/t Au, and an intersection grading 7.5 g/t Au over 2.5 m, included within a mineralized intersection of 13.7 m at 3.2 g/t Au, were also intersected in Zone 5B4. The results from the drilling campaign (Table 2), which started in December 2019, reveal numerous mineralized intersections over an area measuring 550 m by 200 m (FIGURE) below Zones 5B4-5M4-5NE. The resources in this area will soon be estimated and added to the resources already published for the project (Table 3).
“The results from Cartier’s 124 drill holes totalling 58,054 m, along with the results of two completed internal engineering studies and two others still underway, have provided robust information which support our vision of potential scenarios for economic development,” commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO.
Table 1: Details of new results:
|Drill Hole
|UTM Coordinates
(E, N, Elev.)
|Azimuth (°) / Dip (°)
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Length
(m)
|Au
(g/t)
|Gold Zone
|Gold Structure
|CH19-54D
|332637/5320279/-163
|185/-58
|1153.0
|1155.0
|2.0
|20.4
|5CE
|5C
|Included in
|1137.0
|1155.0
|18.0
|2.7
|CH19-55CE
|332527/5320277/-585
|189/-51
|1334.0
|1335.6
|1.6
|11.9
|5B4
|5B
|Included in
|1321.0
|1335.6
|14.6
|3.1
|CH19-55C
|332555/5320429/-327
|198/-72
|1328.7
|1331.2
|2.5
|7.5
|Included in
|1322.0
|1335.7
|13.7
|3.2
|CH19-54CW
|332627/5320190/-276
|185/-48
|1043.0
|1048.0
|5.0
|2.8
|CH19-55BW
|332501/5320261/-671
|193/-51
|1362.0
|1367.0
|5.0
|2.0
|CH19-55C
|332555/5320429/-327
|198/-72
|1287.0
|1294.6
|7.6
|1.4
|5NE
|5N
The lengths of the mineralized intersections are expressed in lengths measured along the drill core. The estimated true thickness of the mineralized intersections represents approximately 80 to 90% of the measured length.
Table 2: Best results from the drilling campaign in the East Sector between December 2019 and June 2020 (FIGURE):
|Drill Hole
|High Grade interval
|Full interval
|Gold
Zone
|Gold
Structure
|Au
(g/t)
|Length
(m)
|Au
(g/t)
|Length
(m)
|CH19-55B*
|32.0
|2.0
|7.1
|12.1
|5NE
|5N
|CH19-55B*
|20.8
|4.0
|6.7
|16.0
|5B4
|5B
|CH19-55*
|22.0
|2.0
|7.1
|11.5
|CH19-54B*
|5.0
|10.9
|2.5
|26.1
|CH19-55CE
|11.9
|1.6
|3.1
|14.6
|CH19-55C
|7.5
|2.5
|3.2
|13.7
|CH19-54*
|7.0
|2.0
|2.6
|16.1
|CH19-54E*
|9.5
|2.0
|2.0
|15.8
|CH19-54D
|20.4
|2.0
|2.7
|18.0
|5CE
|5C
|CH19-54E*
|11.9
|2.0
|2.1
|16.0
The lengths of the mineralized intersections are expressed in lengths measured along the drill core. The estimated true thickness of the mineralized intersections represents approximately 65 to 90% of the measured length.
* Results disclosed in previous press releases.
Table 3: Most recent mineral resource estimate for the Chimo Mine Property (FIGURE) using a gold price of US $1,300 per ounce and a cut-off grade of 2.5 g/t Au:
|Gold Corridor
Cut-off Grade
2.5 g/t Au
|Indicated Resources
|Inferred Resources
|Metric Tons
(t)
|Grade
(g/t Au)
|Troy Ounces
(oz)
|Metric Tons
(t)
|Grade
(g/t Au)
|Troy Ounces
(oz)
|Central (1)
|3,263,300
|4.40
|461,280
|3,681,600
|3.53
|417,250
|North (2)
|505,300
|5.35
|86,850
|715,700
|4.59
|105,710
|South (2)
|249,000
|4.63
|37,060
|480,600
|4.84
|74,840
|Total
|4,017,600
|4.53
|585,190
|4,877,900
|3.82
|597,800
Note 1: Cartier Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on SEDAR for First Mineral Resource Estimate of the Central Gold Corridor on the Chimo Mine Property, GéoPointCom Inc., December 18, 2019.
Note 2: Cartier Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on SEDAR for the Mineral Resource Estimate of the Central, North and South Gold Corridors on the Chimo Mine Property, InnovExplo Inc., June 17, 2020.
About Chimo Mine Project
About Cartier
Cartier Resources Inc., founded in 2006, is based in Val-d’Or, Quebec. The province of Quebec has consistently ranked as one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world, primarily because of its favourable geology, attractive fiscal environment and pro-mining government.
Qualified Persons
The scientific and technical information of the Company and the Chimo Mine Project, included in this press release, have been prepared and reviewed by Mr. Gaétan Lavallière, P. Geo., Ph. D., Vice President and Mr. Ronan Déroff, P. Geo, M. Sc., Senior Geologist, Project Manager and Geomatician, Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Lavallière approved the information contained in the press release.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
Cartier’s analytical drilling results were obtained from samples measured along the drill core. NQ core samples are crushed up to 80% passing an 8 mesh and then pulverized to 90% passing a mesh of 200 mesh. Cartier inserts 5% of the number of samples in the form of certified standards and another 5% in the form of blank samples to ensure quality control. The samples are analyzed at the Techni-Lab laboratory (Actlabs), located in Ste-Germaine-Boulé, Quebec. The 50 g pulps are analyzed by fire assay and read by atomic absorption, followed by gravimetry for results above 5.0 g/t Au. For samples containing visible gold, 500 g of rock are analyzed by the “Metallic Sieve” method.
For more information, please contact:
Philippe Cloutier, P. Geo.
President and CEO
Telephone: 819 856-0512
philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com
www.ressourcescartier.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24f2dddf-05ae-40a3-ab99-56b090224345
Cartier Resources Inc.
Val d'Or, Quebec, CANADA
Figure for 28 August 2020 Press Release: Chimo Mine Project - Cartier Resources
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
cartier_ENG.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: