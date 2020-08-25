HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 AUGUST 2020 AT 2.30 P.M. EET





Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ahonen, Karl David

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Harvia Oyj

LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20200825130810_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-08-21

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1 Unit price: 15.9 EUR

(2): Volume: 36 Unit price: 15.9 EUR

(3): Volume: 50 Unit price: 15.9 EUR

(4): Volume: 600 Unit price: 15.9 EUR

(5): Volume: 60 Unit price: 15.9 EUR

(6): Volume: 200 Unit price: 15.9 EUR

(7): Volume: 10 Unit price: 15.9 EUR

(8): Volume: 700 Unit price: 15.9 EUR

(9): Volume: 900 Unit price: 15.9 EUR

(10): Volume: 4,103 Unit price: 15.9 EUR

(11): Volume: 1,719 Unit price: 15.9 EUR

(12): Volume: 66 Unit price: 15.9 EUR

(13): Volume: 55 Unit price: 15.9 EUR

(14): Volume: 320 Unit price: 15.9 EUR

(15): Volume: 972 Unit price: 15.9 EUR

(16): Volume: 16 Unit price: 15.9 EUR

(17): Volume: 20 Unit price: 15.9 EUR

(18): Volume: 16 Unit price: 15.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(18): Volume: 9,844 Volume weighted average price: 15.9 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-08-24

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 42 Unit price: 15.9 EUR

(2): Volume: 20 Unit price: 15.9 EUR

(3): Volume: 68 Unit price: 15.9 EUR

(4): Volume: 750 Unit price: 15.9 EUR

(5): Volume: 111 Unit price: 15.9 EUR

(6): Volume: 100 Unit price: 15.9 EUR

(7): Volume: 1 Unit price: 15.9 EUR

(8): Volume: 1,564 Unit price: 15.9 EUR

(9): Volume: 2 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(10): Volume: 80 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(11): Volume: 200 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(12): Volume: 100 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(13): Volume: 50 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(14): Volume: 100 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(15): Volume: 16 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(16): Volume: 100 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(17): Volume: 30 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(18): Volume: 8 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(19): Volume: 75 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(20): Volume: 75 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(21): Volume: 6 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(22): Volume: 7 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(23): Volume: 17 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(24): Volume: 123 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(25): Volume: 50 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(26): Volume: 6 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(27): Volume: 17 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(28): Volume: 10 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(29): Volume: 12 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(30): Volume: 100 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(31): Volume: 30 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(32): Volume: 75 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(33): Volume: 100 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(34): Volume: 19 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(35): Volume: 60 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(36): Volume: 31 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(37): Volume: 10 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(38): Volume: 70 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(39): Volume: 60 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(40): Volume: 21 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(41): Volume: 100 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(42): Volume: 400 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(43): Volume: 40 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(44): Volume: 15 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(45): Volume: 1 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(46): Volume: 38 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(47): Volume: 2 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(48): Volume: 33 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

(49): Volume: 211 Unit price: 16.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(49): Volume: 5,156 Volume weighted average price: 16.19092 EUR

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi

Harvia in short

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 74.1 million in 2019, and with EOS the pro-forma net sales of the group are estimated to exceed 90 million. The company employs more than 500 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.