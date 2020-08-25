HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 AUGUST 2020 AT 2.30 P.M. EET
Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ahonen, Karl David
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20200825130810_4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-08-21
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1 Unit price: 15.9 EUR
(2): Volume: 36 Unit price: 15.9 EUR
(3): Volume: 50 Unit price: 15.9 EUR
(4): Volume: 600 Unit price: 15.9 EUR
(5): Volume: 60 Unit price: 15.9 EUR
(6): Volume: 200 Unit price: 15.9 EUR
(7): Volume: 10 Unit price: 15.9 EUR
(8): Volume: 700 Unit price: 15.9 EUR
(9): Volume: 900 Unit price: 15.9 EUR
(10): Volume: 4,103 Unit price: 15.9 EUR
(11): Volume: 1,719 Unit price: 15.9 EUR
(12): Volume: 66 Unit price: 15.9 EUR
(13): Volume: 55 Unit price: 15.9 EUR
(14): Volume: 320 Unit price: 15.9 EUR
(15): Volume: 972 Unit price: 15.9 EUR
(16): Volume: 16 Unit price: 15.9 EUR
(17): Volume: 20 Unit price: 15.9 EUR
(18): Volume: 16 Unit price: 15.9 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(18): Volume: 9,844 Volume weighted average price: 15.9 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-08-24
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 42 Unit price: 15.9 EUR
(2): Volume: 20 Unit price: 15.9 EUR
(3): Volume: 68 Unit price: 15.9 EUR
(4): Volume: 750 Unit price: 15.9 EUR
(5): Volume: 111 Unit price: 15.9 EUR
(6): Volume: 100 Unit price: 15.9 EUR
(7): Volume: 1 Unit price: 15.9 EUR
(8): Volume: 1,564 Unit price: 15.9 EUR
(9): Volume: 2 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(10): Volume: 80 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(11): Volume: 200 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(12): Volume: 100 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(13): Volume: 50 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(14): Volume: 100 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(15): Volume: 16 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(16): Volume: 100 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(17): Volume: 30 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(18): Volume: 8 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(19): Volume: 75 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(20): Volume: 75 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(21): Volume: 6 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(22): Volume: 7 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(23): Volume: 17 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(24): Volume: 123 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(25): Volume: 50 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(26): Volume: 6 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(27): Volume: 17 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(28): Volume: 10 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(29): Volume: 12 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(30): Volume: 100 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(31): Volume: 30 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(32): Volume: 75 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(33): Volume: 100 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(34): Volume: 19 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(35): Volume: 60 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(36): Volume: 31 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(37): Volume: 10 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(38): Volume: 70 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(39): Volume: 60 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(40): Volume: 21 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(41): Volume: 100 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(42): Volume: 400 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(43): Volume: 40 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(44): Volume: 15 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(45): Volume: 1 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(46): Volume: 38 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(47): Volume: 2 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(48): Volume: 33 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
(49): Volume: 211 Unit price: 16.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(49): Volume: 5,156 Volume weighted average price: 16.19092 EUR
Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi
Harvia in short
Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.
Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 74.1 million in 2019, and with EOS the pro-forma net sales of the group are estimated to exceed 90 million. The company employs more than 500 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.
Read more: https://harviagroup.com
Harvia Oyj
Muurame, FINLAND
Harvia Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: