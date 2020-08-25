Rovio Entertainment Corporation   Stock Exchange Release   August 25, 2020 at 2.30 p.m. EEST


Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
 
Name: Heini Kaihu  
Position: Other senior manager
     
Initial Notification  
Reference number: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568_20200825112309_10
     
Issuer
Name: Rovio Entertainment Corporation
LEI: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568
     
 

Transaction details
Transaction date: August 21, 2020
Venue:Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: Disposal
 
Instrument: Share
 

ISIN: 		 

FI4000266804
 
Volume: (1): Volume: 10,510 Unit price: 7.083 EUR
 
Aggregated transactions:
Volume: (1): Volume: 10,510
 

Volume weighted average price: 		 

7.083 EUR


 

 

Transaction details
Transaction date: August 24, 2020
Venue:Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: Disposal
 
Instrument: Share
 

ISIN: 		FI4000266804
 
Volume: (1): Volume: 4,490 Unit price: 7.075 EUR
 
Aggregated transactions:
Volume: (1): Volume: 4,490
 

Volume weighted average price: 		 

7.075 EUR

