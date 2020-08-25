Dublin, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Markets in North America - Database & Report - Data & Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the mobile market in North America with the arrival of the fifth mobile generation. It explores the driving forces behind the market growth and changes. It includes volume and value market forecasts up to 2026 by country (2) and use cases (3).



Forecasts up to 2026 by country and region:

5G revenues by use case

5G subscriptions by use case

Dataset Scope

North America

Canada

USA

List of indicators

Subscriptions and revenues broken down into three business cases: eMBB, mMTC and uRLLC 5G subscriptions by use case (thousands) 5G revenues by use case (million EUR)

Commercial launch and coverage

5G prices

5G infrastructure suppliers

Wireless and wireline CapEx

5G spectrum

Key Topics Covered

1. North America Overview

1.1. Leaders in the race for 5G

1.2. Timeline - 5G commercial launches in the US and Canada

1.3. 5G commercial launches and coverage

1.4. 5G subscription and revenue forecasts



2. The United States

2.1. Timeline

2.2. All four major operators launched 5G commercial services in one year

2.3. United States regulation

2.4. US operators' latest 5G trials

2.5. Key suppliers

2.6. 5G commercial launches, pricing, and coverage

2.7. CapEx

2.8. Players profile

Verizon Wireless

AT&T Mobility

Sprint

T-Mobile

2.9. 5G subscription and revenue forecasts



3. Canada

3.1. 5G in Canada, key facts

3.2. Canada, trailing far behind the US in the 5G race

3.3. Canadian regulation (1/2)

3.4. Wireless CapEx

3.5. Key suppliers in Canada

3.6. 5G commercial launches, pricing and coverage

3.7. Players profile

Bell Mobility

Rogers Wireless

Telus

3.7. 5G subscription and revenue forecasts

List of Tables and Figures



1. North America Overview

5G Timeline - 5G commercial launches in the US and Canada

5G subscriptions in North America by use case, 2019-2026 (millions), 5G's share of mobile subscriptions in North America, 2019-2026 (%)

5G subscriptions in North America by use case, 2019-2026 (%)

5G revenues in North America by use case, 2019-2026 (million EUR), 5G's share of mobile revenues in North America, 2019-2026 (%)

5G revenues in North America by use case, 2019-2026 (%)

2. The United States

5G Timeline - 5G commercial launches in the US

5G Timeline - Regulatory milestones in the US

Key suppliers

US carriers' Wireless and Wireline CapEx

5G subscriptions in the USA by use case, 2019-2026 (million), 5G's share of mobile subscriptions in the USA, 2019-2026 (%)

5G subscriptions in the USA by use case, 2019-2026 (%)

5G revenues in the USA by use case, 2019-2026 (million EUR), 5G's share of mobile revenues in the USA, 2019-2026 (%)

5G revenues in the USA by use case, 2019-2026 (%)

3. Canada

5G Timeline - 5G commercial launches and regulatory milestones in Canada

MNOs' share of total mobile subscribers in Canada

Spectrum assignments

Canadian carriers' Wireless and Wireline CapEx

Key suppliers

5G subscriptions in Canada by use case, 2019-2026 (million), 5G's share of mobile subscriptions in Canada, 2019-2026 (%)

5G subscriptions in Canada by use case, 2019-2026 (%)

5G revenues in Canada by use case, 2019-2026 (million EUR), 5G's share of mobile revenues in Canada, 2019-2026 (%)

5G revenues in Canada by use case, 2019-2026 (%)

Companies Mentioned

AT&T

Bell

Ericsson

Intel

Motorola

Netgear

Nokia

Qualcomm

Rogers

Samsung

Sprint

Telus

T-Mobile US

Verizon

