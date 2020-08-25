Dublin, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Markets in North America - Database & Report - Data & Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the mobile market in North America with the arrival of the fifth mobile generation. It explores the driving forces behind the market growth and changes. It includes volume and value market forecasts up to 2026 by country (2) and use cases (3).
Forecasts up to 2026 by country and region:
Dataset Scope
List of indicators
Key Topics Covered
1. North America Overview
1.1. Leaders in the race for 5G
1.2. Timeline - 5G commercial launches in the US and Canada
1.3. 5G commercial launches and coverage
1.4. 5G subscription and revenue forecasts
2. The United States
2.1. Timeline
2.2. All four major operators launched 5G commercial services in one year
2.3. United States regulation
2.4. US operators' latest 5G trials
2.5. Key suppliers
2.6. 5G commercial launches, pricing, and coverage
2.7. CapEx
2.8. Players profile
2.9. 5G subscription and revenue forecasts
3. Canada
3.1. 5G in Canada, key facts
3.2. Canada, trailing far behind the US in the 5G race
3.3. Canadian regulation (1/2)
3.4. Wireless CapEx
3.5. Key suppliers in Canada
3.6. 5G commercial launches, pricing and coverage
3.7. Players profile
3.7. 5G subscription and revenue forecasts
List of Tables and Figures
Companies Mentioned
