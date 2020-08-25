Dublin, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Fiber Optics Market By Application (Illumination, Endoscopic Imaging, Biomedical Sensing, Laser Signal Delivery, and Other Applications), By Fiber Type (Multimode Optical Fiber and Single Mode Optical Fiber), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Medical Fiber Optics Market size is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



The adoptions of technologically advanced products and rising awareness about minimally invasive surgeries have become the key factors for boosting the market growth. Advancement in the endoscopic procedure has led to early recognition of cancer and other chronic diseases. Additionally, the evolving utilization of lasers in dentistry and cosmetology and continuous exploration of biomedical sensors are other factors boosting the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include MKS Instruments, Inc. (Newport Corporation), IPG Photonics Corporation, Coherent, Inc., LEONI Group, Fiberoptics Technology, Inc., Timbercon, Inc. (Radiall America, Inc.), Gulf Fiberoptics, Inc., Sunoptic Technologies, LLC, Vitalcor, Inc., and Infinite Electronics, Inc. (Integra Optics, Inc.).



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Medical Fiber Optics Market, by Application

1.4.2 Global Medical Fiber Optics Market, by Fiber Type

1.4.3 Global Medical Fiber Optics Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Medical Fiber Optics Market by Application

3.1 Global Illumination Market by Region

3.2 Global Endoscopic Imaging Market by Region

3.3 Global Biomedical Sensing Market by Region

3.4 Global Laser Signal Delivery Market by Region

3.5 Global Other Application Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Medical Fiber Optics Market by Fiber Type

4.1 Global Multimode Optical Fiber Market by Region

4.2 Global Single Mode Optical Fiber Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Medical Fiber Optics Market by Region

5.1 North America Medical Fiber Optics Market

5.2 Europe Medical Fiber Optics Market

5.3 Asia Pacific Medical Fiber Optics Market

5.4 LAMEA Medical Fiber Optics Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 MKS Instruments, Inc. (Newport Corporation)

6.2 IPG Photonics Corporation

6.3 Coherent, Inc.

6.4 LEONI Group

6.5 Fiberoptics Technology, Inc.

6.6 Timbercon, Inc. (Radiall America, Inc.)

6.7 Gulf Fiberoptics, Inc.

6.8 Sunoptic Technologies, LLC

6.9 Vitalcor, Inc.

6.10 Infinite Electronics, Inc. (Integra Optics, Inc.)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kg2edp

