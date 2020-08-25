Dublin, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flip Chip Market By Packaging Technology, By Bumping Technology, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Flip Chip Market size is expected to reach $36.7 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Technological dominance over wire bond connections, growing demand for high connectivity devices, retaining high package density and increasing circuit durability are some of the factors driving the flip-chip market.



The demand for flip chip technology is currently undergoing a high growth owing to the advancement of copper pillar and micro bumping metallurgy and its extensive application of consumer electronics and mobile phones. Current bumping methods support the most advanced manufacturing techniques, such that the flip chip process can be modified to meet new challenges. Due to its increased performance capabilities, flip chip technology has become a commonly recognized medium-range and high-range technology. Increasing demand for mobile wireless, computer and consumer applications is pushing the market growth for flip-chip technology.



The rate of adoption of the flip chip is influenced by the cost of the bumping and assembly process. Key market players are focused on the introduction of efficient and advanced packaging solutions to sustain tough competition on the market. Flip chip finds its primary application in electronic packaging and electrical connections. The Copper Pillar Bump is a next-generation flip chip interconnect that provides advantages in design to meet current and future requirements for electronic devices. It is a remarkable interconnecting choice for applications such as transceivers, embedded processors and electrical processors.



Global flip-chip market revenue has seen significant growth in recent years; however, the market is experiencing a sudden decline as the critical electronics manufacturing industries have been temporarily shut down, primarily to minimize the spread of COVID-19. In addition, this pandemic has had a major impact on the global supply chain, both by impacting suppliers through shortages of components, materials and finished goods and by reducing consumer spending in China on semiconductor-dependent products such as consumer electronics, automobiles and others. Therefore, the semiconductor industry is compelled to change the global supply chain model, which in effect is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the near future.



Based on Packaging Technology, the market is segmented into 2.5D IC, 3D IC and 2D IC. Based on Bumping Technology, the market is segmented into Copper Pillar, Gold Bumping, Solder Bumping and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Electronics, Industrial, IT & Telecom, Automotive, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Aerospace & Defense and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Amkor Technology, Inc., Apple, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Texas Instruments, Inc., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Flip Chip Market, by Packaging Technology

1.4.2 Global Flip Chip Market, by Bumping Technology

1.4.3 Global Flip Chip Market, by End User

1.4.4 Global Flip Chip Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Flip Chip Market by Packaging Technology

3.1 Global Flip Chip 2.5D IC Market by Region

3.2 Global Flip Chip 3D IC Market by Region

3.3 Global Flip Chip 2D IC Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Flip Chip Market by Bumping Technology

4.1 Global Copper Pillar Flip Chip Market by Region

4.2 Global Gold Bumping Flip Chip Market by Region

4.3 Global Solder Bumping Flip Chip Market by Region

4.4 Global Other Bumping Technology Flip Chip Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Flip Chip Market by End User

5.1 Global Electronics Flip Chip Market by Region

5.2 Global Industrial Flip Chip Market by Region

5.3 Global IT & Telecom Flip Chip Market by Region

5.4 Global Automotive Flip Chip Market by Region

5.5 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Flip Chip Market by Region

5.6 Global Aerospace & Defense Flip Chip Market by Region

5.7 Global Others Flip Chip Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Flip Chip Market by Region

6.1 North America Flip Chip Market

6.2 Europe Flip Chip Market

6.3 Asia Pacific Flip Chip Market

6.4 LAMEA Flip Chip Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 3M Company

7.2 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

7.3 Amkor Technology, Inc.

7.4 Apple, Inc.

7.5 Fujitsu Limited

7.6 Intel Corporation

7.7 IBM Corporation

7.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung Group)

7.9 Texas Instruments, Inc.

7.10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e2ousx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900