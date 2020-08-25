TORONTO and NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bond announced today that it has been included in Forrester’s Now Tech: Consumer Data Marketing Services Q3, 2020. This report from Forrester Research Inc. provides an overview of 22 consumer data marketing service providers that help marketers maximize the value of first-party customer data assets across all their marketing channels and programs.



Forrester based its analysis of the consumer data marketing services market on two factors: market presence and functionality. Bond’s primary functionality segments noted in the report were marketing database and customer engagement agencies; however, Bond’s full breadth of offerings and unique blend of human-centered design, data science, and loyalty mechanics transform how brands win, serve, and keep customers. Bond considers the entire customer journey and touch points spanning all audiences—employees, channel partners, and consumers.

Forrester states that the report’s purpose is to help B2C marketers understand the value that they can expect from a customer data marketing service provider and to select one based on size and functionality. In the report, Forrester’s Fatemeh Khatibloo, VP, Principal Analyst Serving B2C Marketing Professionals, writes that brands are refocusing their investments to consumer data marketing services to focus on the following key areas: harness the power of their first-party data assets, head off privacy and data deprecation risks, and create an outside-in view of their customers.

“Bond is proud to be a part of 'Forrester’s Now Tech: Consumer Data Marketing Services Q3, 2020' report, which we believe adds significant validation to our position as a top provider in creating complex, data-driven, personalized experiences to deliver against clients’ business outcomes,” said Bob Macdonald, CEO of Bond. Macdonald further added that "now, more than ever, it’s critical that brands build transformative strategies and implement technologies that accelerate decision-timing to build known, trusted, and relevant customer relationships.”

Harnessing and utilizing first-party data has never been more accessible or important. With changing privacy policies, identification techniques, and regulatory restrictions, overt hand-raising of customers to allow the use of their data means a company with a 1:1 relationship is in a much better position to win and keep customers. This is further evident in Bond’s continued expansion of its analytics and technology solutions that include their recent acquisition of CRM firm, rDialogue, and the recently launched Model Factory ; bringing tools, technology infrastructure, and techniques together to solve complex challenges and get to the finish line faster by using insights more efficiently.

About Bond

Bond solves complex customer challenges with a unique blend of human-centered design, data science, and loyalty mechanics that transforms how brands win, serve, and keep customers. Working globally with iconic brands, Bond designs, builds, and operates digital and human experiences that create measurable, authentic, and long-lasting relationships through a combination of solutions that includes customer experience design, loyalty consulting and management, CRM and digital marketing, research and analytics, channel and employee engagement, and program technology and platforms. For more information, visit bondbrandloyalty.com , follow Bond on LinkedIn and Twitter , or connect by phone at 1-844-277-2663.

