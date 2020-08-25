TAMPA, FL, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports, youth sports, and family sports entertainment markets, along with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc. (“Shadow Gaming”), a rapidly growing force in the global eSports space, announces War Thunder International Tournament August 29-30th.



We are pleased to announce in conjunction with Gaijin the game developer, our first War Thunder tournament with $500 USD prize pool, in-game rewards/cosmetics, and Shadow Credits. The event takes place on August 29th and 30th (Saturday and Sunday), starting at 18:00 UTC with two parts: group stage and playoffs We will be using Gaijin's TSS website; to sign up please go to https://tss.warthunder.com/index.php?action=tournament&id=11717

All participants will receive 100 Shadow Credits to be used at the Shadow Gaming store when it releases. Shoutcasted on https://www.twitch.tv/shadowgamingfps

Shadow Gaming is one of the leading eSports gaming organizations. It has been featuring gaming tournaments, allowing gamers from around the globe to participate in numerous eSports games. Luis Arce, President, said, “We wanted to bring ourselves in the market by featuring the best of the tournaments so that gamers would find a platform to bring their best skills. With War Thunder we are expanding to different games specially in Europe, where War Thunder has a lot of players opening more opportunities for Shadow Gaming.”

Prizes are as follows: 1st Place $250 USD, 7 x Somua Pack (up to a value of $59.99), 1 per player, 7 x In-Game Shadow Gaming decal, 1 per player; 2nd Place $150 USD, 7 x Somua Pack (up to a value of $29.99), 1 per player, 7 x In-Game Shadow Gaming decal, 1 per player; 3rd Place $100 USD, 7 x Somua Pack (up to a value of $19.99), 1 per player, 7 x In-Game Shadow Gaming decal, 1 per player.

Information at www.shadowgamingtv.com

Come catch the life and shout cast action on twitch! https://www.twitch.tv/shadowgamingfps that will provide every crisp detail for the oncoming and ongoing tournament. Details regarding the tournament and registration on Shadow Gaming Discord https://discord.gg/yEubsZ

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a development stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to build sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition, the Company plans on operating a number of subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

For Additional Information Contact:

John V Whitman Jr.,

John@sportsvenues.net

https://shadow-gaming-inc.myshopify.com/

https://sportsvenues.net/

https://eshadowgaming.com/

http://shadowgamingtv.com/

https://twitch.tv/eshadowgaming/

https://facebook.com/eShadowGaming