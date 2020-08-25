RangeForce and Distri360 partner to deliver from the cloud the world's only fully-integrated cyber skills training platform featuring both hands-on individual training modules and a full cyber range.

MANASSAS, Va., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RangeForce , the premier provider of on-demand, realistic cloud-based cybersecurity training, has announced a distribution agreement with Dubai-based Disti360 . Under the partnership, Disti360 will distribute RangeForce’s Cyberskills Platform in the Middle East region.



RangeForce uniquely combines cyberskills simulation training modules with a fully integrated cyber range in a SaaS environment. This powerful combination gives security teams a ready-to- run platform on which to assess their skills, and continually train, as well as learn by defending against real attacks. As a hands-on, engaging and competitive environment, RangeForce is a cost-effective alternative to traditional classroom and online training and bespoke cyber ranges.

“RangeForce continues to innovate with next-generation technologies the solutions our customers need to address a critical gap in building effective cyber defenses—how to operationalize a remotely accessible and scalable training program so enterprises can assess, train, and continually upskill their cybersecurity professionals,” said Abdullah Abu-Hejleh, Founder & CEO, Disti360. “With this partnership, our channel will deliver fully interactive, online-hosted advanced cyber training and cyber sieges at an annual cost we estimate is lower than the typical price of a plane ticket from Dubai to the US to attend training sessions.”

RangeForce’s CyberSkills Platform is ideal for Middle East region enterprises in healthcare, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and banking/financial services, where cyber threats are increasing in volume and complexity and the need for upskilled talent is critical. RangeForce can be operational in just hours. It provides prescriptive, individualized learning paths with hundreds of real-world training modules so that security, DevOps, web application engineers, and industrial control teams can quickly upskill and cross-train team members, providing custom ongoing reports to management. With recently developed vendor-specific training modules for Recorded Future, Splunk, VirusTotal, and Carbon Black, and more to come, RangeForce can help channel partners leverage the investment customers have made by providing training on these market-leading solutions.

“ Studies show the speed with which security operations find security breaches is faster for those that provide higher levels of training,” said RangeForce President Gordon Lawson. “Disti360 has a stellar reputation in the Middle East, where cybersecurity and highly skilled technical professionals have become a top priority. We’re pleased to be working together to deliver these solutions through Disti360’s growing Middle East channel.”

