EATONTOWN, N.J., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor, will begin to distribute Trend Micro's powerhouse cyber security solutions to its US and Canadian partner base. The addition comes as a result of the recent acquisition of Interwork Technology by Wayside Technology Group, Inc.



Over the last three decades, Trend Micro became a market leader in endpoint security, cloud security, and server security, and is highly recommended for Breach Detection and Intrusion Prevention Systems.

With more than a billion dollars in revenue every year, over 6,500 employees focused solely on information, highly innovative business approach, Trend Micro consistently delivers advanced threat intelligence and protection you can count on.

“Interwork brings an exceptional addition to Climb with Trend Micro. The similarities in distribution built on servicing clients with a differentiated, high-touch approach, is ensured to bring continued success for all parties involved,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Wayside.

Moving forward, we remain dedicated to Trend Micro customers in demonstrating why Trend Micro is the preferred partner for your customer's cyber-attack security solutions.

“Strategic channel partnerships are a top priority for Trend Micro and we are glad to be featured in Climb’s MSP, SMB and Enterprise security portfolio. We look forward to helping organizations increase their cyber security posture by providing layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints,” added Jeff Van Natter, Trend Micro Director of Distribution.

As we continue to join the Climb Channel Solutions team, we look forward to sharing more of our expertise in cybersecurity to better support growth and success.

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@climbcs.com . To learn more about Trend Micro’s Channel Partner Program, contact denny_fitzgerald@trendmicro.com or call 303.918.9784.



About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world’s most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro secures your connected world. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international specialty technology distributor focused on emerging technologies. Climb provides partners with access to Security, Data Management, Virtualization and Cloud, Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Connectivity, Software and Application Lifecycle, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Climb services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream while building profitable businesses.

For additional information visit www.climbcs.com , or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037

(International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe).