REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level Home Inc., the company redefining the smart home, today introduced Level Touch, the next generation of its invisible smart home entry products. Level Touch offers incredible flexibility, advanced technology and thoughtful design in the smallest smart lock package available on the market.
Built upon Level’s invisible smart bolt technology, Level Touch introduces a new era for residential locks and sets a new standard for a modern home entry experience. Its technology is thoughtfully hidden, offering smart home conveniences in an elegant and timeless lock design. With Level Touch, keys are optional - you can enter and exit in any way that is most convenient for you, with the touch of a finger, using your voice or even an included programmable keycard. All of this while maintaining the highest level of residential security of any smart lock to date.
Level Touch is available in multiple finishes to match and complement any aesthetic. Select finishes are available to order now at Level.co for $329.
“Level Touch introduces a new generation for locks and the connected home,” said John Martin, Level co-founder and CEO. “Until now, smart home products have traded design for functionality and features creating an imbalance in the natural tension between design and technology. We’re ending this compromise with Level Touch, where the outside is just as strong, beautiful and precise as the inside. Level Touch was created for the people who want to make their house a home who equally value design with security and technology.”
A first of its kind, Level Touch advances the capabilities, design and standards of locks. Features include:
About Level
Level is redefining the smart home with invisible technology. At Level, we take a unique approach — rather than start where others have started, we start at square zero and design products that make “smart” invisible. Level proudly offers the Level Touch, the first invisible smart lock, and the Level Bolt, the first invisible lock that transforms a standard deadbolt into a connected lock. Level was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, please visit level.co.
