SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced its Guardian and Central Management Console (CMC) products are now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Security professionals struggling to secure distributed cloud and edge environments now have easy access to the OT & IoT visibility and security they need with proven market-leading solutions. Both Nozomi Networks offerings are now certified for deployment on Azure.

“As IT, OT, IoT and physical systems converge, more organizations are moving their workloads and Security Operation Centers to the cloud. Building out and maintaining comprehensive security across all these environments is a significant challenge,” said Nozomi Networks Co-founder and CPO Andrea Carcano. “Offering cloud native versions of our flagship solution via the Azure Marketplace is just one of many steps Nozomi Networks is taking to ensure critical infrastructure and industrial operators are securely equipped to run operations to business networks, from the edge to the cloud.”

Recognized as the global market leader in OT and IoT security, Nozomi Networks is valued for superior operational visibility, advanced OT and IoT threat detection and strength across deployments. Nozomi Networks solutions support more than 3.6 million devices in more than 2,400 installations across energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities, building automation, smart cities and critical infrastructure. Nozomi Networks products span IT, OT and IoT to automate the hard work of inventorying, visualizing and monitoring industrial control networks through the innovative use of artificial intelligence. Use cases stretch beyond cybersecurity, and include trouble shooting, asset management and predictive maintenance.



Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp said, “We’re pleased to welcome Nozomi Networks to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”



The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks is the leader in OT and IoT security and visibility. We accelerate digital transformation by unifying cybersecurity visibility for the largest critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, building automation and other OT sites around the world. Our innovation and research make it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks through exceptional network visibility, threat detection and operational insight. www.nozominetworks.com