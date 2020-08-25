MLS is first major men’s league in U.S. to allow fans in attendance

Lenexa, KS, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced a partnership with Major League Soccer club Sporting Kansas City to provide Digital Ally’s ThermoVu™ non-contact temperature-screening devices at entrances to Children’s Mercy Park for the match against the Houston Dynamo on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Major League Soccer’s decision in early August to allow fans back into stadiums—subject to local and state approval within each market—means that Sporting’s match on August 25, 2020 will be one of the first major sporting events and the first in Kansas City to allow fans in attendance since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to partner with Digital Ally in welcoming fans back as safely as possible to major sports,” said Kurt Andrews, Director of Sports Medicine of Sporting KC. “We are taking all precautions possible for a safe return to live sports for fans, players, staff and all in attendance. Utilizing the ThermoVu™ technology will be a big part of our safety precautions.”

“The pandemic has brought widespread attention to the importance of virus-fighting weapons such as our ThermoVu™ temperature-screening device,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “We’re proud to partner with such a great organization as Sporting Kansas City in bringing fans back safely to major sporting events.”

Digital Ally recently launched two product lines in direct response to the increased safety precautions organizations and individuals are taking due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ThermoVu™ was launched as a non-contact temperature-measuring instrument that measures temperature through the wrist and controls entry to facilities when temperature measurements exceed pre-determined parameters. ThermoVu™ has optional features such as facial recognition to improve facility security by restricting access based on temperature and/or facial recognition reasons. ThermoVu™ provides an instant pass/fail audible tone with its temperature display and controls access to facilities based on such results. It can be widely applied in schools, office buildings, subway stations, airports and other public venues.

About Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City is owned by Sporting Club, an entity founded by a group of local business and community leaders comprised of the Patterson Family, Cliff Illig, Pat Curran, Greg Maday and Robb Heineman. Sporting prides itself on a commitment and vision to provide high-performance experiences. Sporting Club purchased the team from the Hunt Sports Group in 2006, and under its direction has opened Swope Soccer Village, Children's Mercy Park, Compass Minerals Sporting Fields and Compass Minerals National Performance Center while investing in the Sporting KC Academy and Sporting Kansas City II for developing local youth into homegrown talent. A charter member of Major League Soccer, Sporting are two-time MLS Cup champions (2000, 2013) and four-time winners of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (2004, 2012, 2015, 2017).

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. In addition, Digital Ally recently launched two new product lines including a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device under the Company’s ThermoVu™ brand and an EPA Category IV disinfectant/sanitizer under the Company’s Shield™ brand. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

