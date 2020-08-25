TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, a new cannabis information line will be available to all Canadians. Designed by doctors, Cannalogue’s CBDHelp is a free telephone information line for individuals or caregivers looking for general guidance on medical cannabis including recommended uses and applications for cannabidiol (CBD).



Staffed by medical professionals, CBDHelp was developed by Cannalogue as a way to help better educate consumers about the potential benefits of medical cannabis in treating a variety of conditions including anxiety, stress, difficulty sleeping, gastrointestinal issues and chronic pain, among others.

“We launched CBDHelp in response to the growing number of inquiries we were receiving about how and when to use medical cannabis,” says Dr Mohan Cooray, President and CEO of Cannalogue. “There continues to be a tremendous amount of misinformation and stigma associated with cannabis use and we wanted to help Canadians understand the benefits of cannabinoids such as CBD as an alternative to harmful and often addictive pharmaceutical therapies,” he says.

CBDHelp is available Monday-Friday from 9am – 5pm EST by calling toll free at 1-833-CANNA-4-U (1-833-226-6248). Call backs can also be arranged through the Cannalogue website at www.cannalogue.ca/cbdhelp .

About Cannalogue :



Based in Toronto, Cannalogue is a rapidly emerging healthcare technology company that received Health Canada's first direct-to-sales licence for medical cannabis. Cannalogue's innovative technology provides a safe, controlled, and cost-effective online marketplace that is globally scalable into all medical cannabis markets. Engineered by physicians, Cannalogue challenges the status quo and advocates on behalf of patients to educate medical professionals and government officials on the safety and benefits of medical cannabis as a viable treatment option to traditional therapies.

Media Contact:

Melanie Greco

647-456-2653

melanie.greco@cannalogue.ca