HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, has announced its success delivering innovative recruiting solutions for the healthcare industry , rapidly sourcing and filling key healthcare roles across the country.



A recent Recruiter.com Index report showed strong optimism in the healthcare sector, which added 312,400 jobs in May and 358,000 jobs in June. As reported by Peterson-KFF in Health System Tracker, the overall healthcare employment was 6.0% lower than the same point in 2019, which is less than half the decrease seen in non-healthcare sectors.

"Of the new jobs added to the Recruiter.com job marketplace, approximately 34% are in healthcare," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "These represent great career opportunities for the 1.4 million healthcare workers who lost their jobs in April 2020, and many of these roles are essential front-line roles."

Centinela Hospital selected Recruiter.com as an exclusive partner to place sponsored nurses to help with nurse shortages on an on-going basis. The partnership allows Recruiter.com to sponsor international nursing professionals to help Centinela Hospital with its client healthcare needs. Through the project, Recruiter.com is projecting to fill over 100 Registered Nursing positions through 2021.

Filling these types of roles quickly with the right talent is a top priority for Recruiter.com. To address increasing demand, Recruiter.com expanded its network with leading healthcare recruiting companies, including Reliant Health of Atlanta, GA, RNA Search of Orlando, Florida, and MSS360 of Virginia, to assist in delivering to Recruiter.com’s healthcare clients.

With more than 26,000 small and independent recruiters in the Recuiter.com network, actively engaging them in healthcare opportunities is essential. "We run weekly Zoom calls for our virtual healthcare team, which continues to grow each week," said Linda Lutton, VP of Operations and Delivery for Recruiter.com.

Many of our customers realize that finding talent often requires looking outside for additional resources and support. Recruiter.com recently signed a sizeable medical staffing company. "Though our client has a team of in-house recruiters, they are relying on the power of Recruiter.com to address the immediate jobs they are trying to staff," said Rick Roberts, President of Recruiting Solutions for Recruiter.com. “The flexibility we provide to expand in-house recruiting services on an as-needed basis is one of the many parts of our differentiated model.”

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a hiring platform for the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters. Recruiter.com empowers businesses to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of recruiters and AI job-matching technology. Visit https://www.recruiter.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the anticipated demand for healthcare-related roles, forecasted revenue for nursing and healthcare, expected improvement of the job requirement loads, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index as compared with the job market, and the future demand for talent. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and commercial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

