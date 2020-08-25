LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Legacy Lab, Team One ’s award-winning think tank and strategic consultancy, has named Isabelle Hall the first-ever recipient of its inaugural Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship. Launched in 2019, the unique scholarship supports students who represent the next wave of legacy makers.



The scholarship is granted by The Legacy Lab Foundation, a nonprofit created to invest in leaders and organizations aiming to make a durable difference in the world. It is inspired by the ambitious founders, co-founders and re-founders highlighted in The Legacy Lab’s first book, “Legacy in the Making: Building a Long-Term Brand to Stand Out in a Short-Term World.” (McGraw Hill Education, 2018)

For the first time, a $10,000 scholarship was awarded to Hall, an Aug. 2020 graduate of University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business, with a Master of Science in Social Entrepreneurship.

Hall embodies the criteria for this scholarship in every way: a rising leader dedicated to creating lasting social impact in our world. As a result of her studies, Hall will use her business skills as a force for good. She aspires to create effective sustainable business models that strike a balance between upholding a social mission, while maximizing the productivity (and profitability) of the venture to ensure that impact can be sustained. She specifically wants to work in areas of gender inequality, poverty, and mental health.

According to Mark Miller, Chief Strategy Officer at Team One and Founder of The Legacy Lab, “The mission of The Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship is to recognize next-generation leaders, like Isabelle, whose ideas will benefit and improve our lives. We want to champion individuals working to revolutionize industries and change norms for the betterment of society. As our first-ever Legacy Lab Scholarship recipient, Isabelle has demonstrated that she has the intelligence, inspiration, and ambition to be the kind of leader we need today. We look forward to seeing her realize her potential and bringing her remarkable ideas to life.”

“I’m honored to have received the first-ever Legacy Lab Scholarship,” said Hall. “This award reinforces my pursuit of excellence in a new paradigm for business: social enterprise. I am confident that social enterprise is the productive way forward. I feel empowered by allies, such as The Legacy Lab, who are aligned in their vision for building a better world, balancing contribution, and commerce.”

With the outcry for massive societal and systemic change happening across the United States – and the globe – right now, the mission of The Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship and the vision of the next generation of leaders is more relevant than ever. The scholarship is powered by The Giving Back Fund, an LA-based nonprofit that facilitates charitable giving.

A call for entries for the 2020 Scholarship will be announced in the coming weeks.

Team One is Publicis Groupe’s fully integrated media, digital and communications agency dedicated to helping premium brands thrive in the modern media landscape. Team One has five North American offices, including its Los Angeles headquarters, Dallas, New York, Chicago and Atlanta. Team One clients include Lexus, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Expedia, Jacuzzi Brands, St. Regis Hotels and Resorts, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Make-a-Wish, Gateway for Cancer Research, and Cathay Pacific. Visit TeamOne-USA.com .



Launched in 2012, The Legacy Lab is a Los Angeles-based think tank exploring the dynamics of long-term brand building in a short-term world. It focuses on ambitious leaders—remarkable men and women who have succeeded in making their brands enduringly unique, inspiring and influential—even as the times, technology and competition change around them. The Legacy Lab includes The Legacy Lab Consultancy, which helps brands build legacies with the understanding that premium brands endure over time and have lasting value, as well as The Legacy Lab Foundation—a nonprofit created to invest in leaders and organizations aiming to make a durable difference in the world. The Legacy Lab is an enterprise of Team One. For more information, visit thelegacylab.com and follow all the latest learning on Twitter @thelegacylab and on Facebook @ www.facebook.com/thelegacylab .

