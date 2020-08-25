Panevezio statybos trestas AB (PST) has signed the contract for the value of nearly 15.9 mln. Euros (VAT inclusive) with Vilnius Gediminas Technical University (VGTU) for Construction of Laboratory Block for Faculties of Electronics, Mechanics and Transport Engineering at Plytines Str. 25, Vilnius. Construction of the block is planned to be completed within 24 months.

