GLENDALE, CA, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Loop Media, Inc., an innovative streaming media company focused exclusively on premium short-form video (OTC: LPTV), today announced a partnership with TiVo™ to deliver 18 of Loop Media’s music video channels to the TiVo+ content network. With the newly added Loop Media music channels, TiVo customers will have access to a huge selection of Loop Media’s music video library on TiVo+, where customers can discover what music is trending by moods, genres and popularity.



TiVo’s content network, TiVo+, delivers over 70 free streaming channels and tens of thousands of hours of on-demand entertainment. The TiVo+ content network includes movies, TV shows, live news, sports, kids, Latinx and music programming alongside TV and subscription services people already use and love.

“As Loop Media continues to expand its viewer base, we couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with TiVo to deliver a great lineup of music video channels to TiVo’s customers,” said Jon Niermann, CEO and Co-Founder of Loop Media.

“We are incredibly excited to be broadening the TiVo+ channel lineup with the addition of 18 Loop music video channels. Loop Media’s high-quality music video catalog is a major expansion to the TiVo+ content network and a compelling free TV solution for our customers,” said Matt Milne, Chief Revenue Officer at TiVo.

In addition to enjoying Loop music videos on TiVo+, audiences can enjoy the world's largest music video library with the new Loop app for iPhone, Android and all leading Smart TV platforms. Businesses can also entertain their customers using the Loop Player, a small set top box that plays Loop Media's growing collection of over 500,000 music, film, TV, sports and gaming videos.

Loop’s music channel library will be rolling out to TiVo+ and on TiVo devices including TiVo Stream 4K in the coming weeks.

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc., is an innovative premium streaming media company building products and solutions for both businesses and consumers. Loop improves the entire viewing experience for premium short-form content by focusing on venues and consumers in the evolving frontier of digital out-of-home, streamlining the public-to-private viewing experience. Loop’s growing library of over 500,000 music videos; film, game and TV trailers; viral videos; sports clips; and atmospherics and travel videos can be viewed in many popular hospitality, dining, and retail venues; on leading branded media and entertainment sites; and on over-the-top TV platforms and IPTV devices. To learn more about Loop products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Loop Media, Inc. Press:

Jon Lindsay Phillips

RLM PR

LoopTV@rlmpr.com

+1-646-828-8566





Xperi Press:

Lerin O’Neill

TiVo

Lerin.ONeill@xperi.com

+1 (408) 562-8455