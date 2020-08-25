ST. LOUIS, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that Konstantinos N. Aprilakis, M.D. has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering the biotechnology sector. He is based in the firm’s New York office.



“We are thrilled to have Konstantinos on board as we continue to expand our biotech research team,” said Keith Gay, Director of Research. “Konstantinos has quickly proven himself to be an outstanding biotech analyst and one of the best in the rapidly growing oncology area.”

Dr. Aprilakis was most recently a Director and Senior Biotechnology Research Analyst at Deutsche Bank. Prior to that, he was a Vice President and Senior Biotechnology Research Analyst at JMP Securities. He also has more than five years of experience in the medical research field, including stints at both Weill Cornell Medical College and Stony Brook University. Dr. Aprilakis received his Doctor of Medicine degree from Weill Cornell Medical College in 2014.

“I am extremely excited to be joining Stifel,” said Dr. Aprilakis. “I’m particularly impressed by Stifel’s momentum in Healthcare, and look forward to continuing the expansion of Stifel’s biotech research effort.”

Healthcare is currently the second largest sector of the S&P 500, and the addition of Dr. Aprilakis greatly enhances Stifel’s presence in this fast growing segment. With this hire, Stifel has a global research team of 36 healthcare professionals, including 10 senior analysts, covering 164 companies within the biotechnology, healthcare providers, medical technology & supplies, and specialty pharmaceutical sectors.

In addition to providing outstanding research, Stifel also supports clients operating in or investing in the healthcare sector in multiple ways, including:

Market making in more than 800 stocks across the healthcare spectrum, ranking the firm among the largest traders of public healthcare companies.



An investment banking team with deep industry expertise, providing a full range of services to support growth companies in healthcare, raising over $68 billion in capital since 2010.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com . For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/docs/pdf/pressreleases/press-release-disclosure.pdf .

