HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardtronics plc (Nasdaq: CATM), the world's largest ATM owner/operator, announced today that it will be participating in the BMO Virtual Technology Summit on August 26, 2020. Ed West, chief executive officer, will discuss the business as part of a fireside chat during the conference. The fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, August 26, at 10:00 a.m. EST and will be made available via webcast on the Company’s website at www.cardtronics.com .



Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at over 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Leveraging our unmatched scale, expertise, and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest retail-based surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike.

