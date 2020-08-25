SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodData®, a leading analytics and business intelligence company, announced today that it launched GoodData Community and GoodData University to enable rapid and continuous sharing of information on the GoodData platform and to pioneer a faster, more frequent flow of information between GoodData users and the company.



Both offerings are free and open to all users, customers, prospects, and analysts interested in quick technical refreshers. The aim is to make it easier for users to get the full value from the GoodData analytics platform in an easy to consume educational model.

“Now more than ever, our customers need to quickly make data-driven decisions to ensure their success,” says Roman Stanek, co-founder and CEO of GoodData. “With many workers still remote, the need for online communities and resources for information sharing and gathering is even more critical.”

GoodData Community is the place for users and potential customers to ask and get real time answers to their product questions. GoodData users enjoy learning from one another and the community page gives them a platform to do just that. The community has two distinct parts: Knowledge Base, which includes “how-to” tutorials on the most frequently asked customer questions and the Q&A section populated by users.

In addition to getting information out to users, GoodData Community will provide feedback that will drive product improvements. “GoodData welcomes feedback and values transparency, so we can learn from our customers and then better meet their needs,” says Zdenek Svoboda, GoodData co-founder and VP of product. “GoodData Community will be one more touchpoint for us to learn what works, what doesn’t and how we should improve it.”

GoodData University is targeted toward our current and future data engineer and analyst users. GoodData university enables these makers to dive deeper into relevant technical content, choosing what they want to learn - and when. The bite-sized content, in 10 to 15 minute offerings, helps users learn throughout their workday. Coursework is created based on trending technical topics and user requests.

While GoodData Community is about rapidly solving issues, GoodData University enables hands on exercises, deep training and discussions around such things as data literacy, data modeling & integration, and the concepts behind GoodData’s design. GoodData University also offers live sessions to enable discussion between leaders and users.

GoodData is the only platform that provides the creation, delivery, and automated management of analytics at massive scale. We enable companies to embed analytics within their products to deliver insights for their customers, partners, and other users to make business-critical decisions.

More than 50 percent of the Fortune 500 are using GoodData to achieve actionable insights. GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information visit our website and follow GoodData on Twitter and LinkedIn.

