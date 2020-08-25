SOLANA BEACH, Calif. and CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases and EVERSANA™, a leading provider of global commercial services to the life science industry, today announced that EVERSANA has appointed Christopher Quesenberry as Chief Commercial Officer for Gimoti™. In June 2020, Gimoti was approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the relief of symptoms in adults with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis to which the companies have partnered commercialization.



Mr. Quesenberry brings over 30 years of experience in building and executing on commercial strategies for pharmaceutical companies and has held roles across the breadth of sales, marketing and operations. He previously spent 27 years between Novo Nordisk and Merck & Co. culminating in positions of Senior Director in Commercial Strategy, as well as Senior Sales Director in Commercial Operations, respectively. Recently, Mr. Quesenberry served as the Vice President of Global Commercial Effectiveness, providing leadership for Sales, Market Access, Sales Operations in addition to other commercial functions at Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals.

The commercialization collaboration between Evoke and EVERSANA calls for a wide collection of business functions to be headed by EVERSANA. Mr. Quesenberry is leading the commercialization efforts across multiple functional teams driving senior decision making for strategy and guiding the building of the sales team amongst other responsibilities. The coordination and breadth of commercial expertise within EVERSANA has showcased the benefits of this wide-ranging commercial partnership in terms of execution and efficiency. The teams are rapidly implementing the original strategy and message for Gimoti as Evoke envisioned.

“In partnership with EVERSANA, we have been working to on-board an exceptional team of sales and marketing specialists in anticipation for the launch of Gimoti before and after our FDA approval earlier this year,” commented David Gonyer, R.Ph., President and CEO. “We are excited to bring on a seasoned professional such as Mr. Quesenberry and believe that he will be an invaluable addition as we continue to leverage EVERSANA’s integrated suite of capabilities and experts. We look forward to working with Chris in order to execute on our planned commercialization strategy as we plan to initiate sales for Gimoti in the fourth quarter of this year.”

Jim Lang, CEO of EVERSANA added, “Our comprehensive integrated commercial services platform is fueled by proven industry leaders who understand the complexities of successful launches and ongoing commercial success. Mr. Quesenberry will work side-by-side with Evoke leaders to deploy the right strategies and services to make sure Gimoti reaches patients and improves lives.”

About Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The Company developed GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Diabetic gastroparesis is a GI disorder affecting millions of patients worldwide, in which the stomach takes too long to empty its contents resulting in serious GI symptoms as well as other systemic complications. The gastric delay caused by gastroparesis can compromise absorption of orally administered medications. Prior to FDA approval to commercially market GIMOTI, metoclopramide was only available in oral and injectable formulations and remains the only drug currently approved in the United States to treat gastroparesis. Visit www.EvokePharma.com for more information.

About EVERSANA Life Science Services, LLC

EVERSANA™ is a leading provider of global services to the life science industry. The company’s integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product lifecycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Evoke cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the timing of the commercial launch of Gimoti and commercial activities to be conducted by EVERSANA; and the size of the gastroparesis market. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Evoke that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Evoke’s business, including, without limitation: the ability of Evoke and Evoke’s third party manufacturer, Patheon, to successfully complete the commercial manufacturing of Gimoti; Evoke’s and EVERSANA’s ability to successfully launch and drive market demand for Gimoti and the timing thereof; Evoke’s ability to obtain additional financing as needed to support its operations, including through its existing line of credit with EVERSANA which is subject to certain customary conditions; the COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt Evoke’s, Patheon’s and EVERSANA’s business operations impairing the ability to manufacture or commercialize Gimoti and Evoke’s ability to generate any product revenue; Evoke’s dependence on third parties for the manufacture of Gimoti; Evoke is entirely dependent on the success of Gimoti; inadequate efficacy or unexpected adverse side effects relating to Gimoti that could delay or prevent commercialization, or that could result in recalls or product liability claims; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for Gimoti; and other risks detailed in Evoke’s prior press releases and in the periodic reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Evoke undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

