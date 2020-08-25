PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday,Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced that Aneel Bhusri, co-founder and CEO of Workday, will present virtually at Deutsche Bank’s 2020 Global Technology Conference on Monday, Sept. 14, at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here .



In addition, Tom Bogan, vice chairman, Workday, will present virtually at Citi’s 2020 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 8:40 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here .

A replay of each presentation will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site for a minimum of 30 days after the conferences take place.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources . Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, planning, and analytics applications designed for the world’s largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

© 2020. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Investor Relations Contact:

Justin Furby

ir@workday.com



Media Contact:

Nina Oestlien

media@workday.com



