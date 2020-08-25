SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (OTCQB: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, announced its call center generated a 122% increase in commercial ammunition sales for July 2020 compared to June 2020.



“We continued to see an impressive performance from our call center team in July, booking $23.6 million in new sales and adding 174 new customers,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s CEO. “This was driven by 10 team members each booking in excess of $1 million in new sales. The continued success of our call center, coupled with the expansion of our relationships with big box retailers, further solidifies the recently increased guidance of generating approximately $42 million in total revenue for fiscal 2021. In addition, with our increased capacity and the elimination of certain non-cash expenses through restructuring efforts, we expect to see positive adjusted EBITDA and increased gross profit margin in the fiscal second quarter ending September 30, 2020.”

About AMMO, Inc.

AMMO was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. The Company designs and manufactures products for a variety of markets, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. AMMO promotes branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, and O.W.L. Technologies. The Company’s corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Manufacturing operations are based in both northern Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com .

