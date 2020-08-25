LEESBURG, Va., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCQB: QUBT) (QCI), a technology leader in quantum-ready applications and tools, has appointed former Boeing vice president and manufacturing operations expert, James B. Davis, to its technical advisory board.



Davis brings to the board more than 30 years of experience in aerospace industrial engineering and manufacturing, with 20 years in executive roles of director level and above at The Boeing Company , serving in its Commercial Aircraft and Space & Defense business segments.

As vice president of Boeing’s 737 manufacturing operations, he led the industrial engineering, materials management (supply chain) and manufacturing teams responsible for the production of 42 aircraft per month, including the P-8 version of the 737 for the U.S. Navy and global government customers.

"Jim’s extensive experience in manufacturing and supply chain logistics will help advance our go-to-market strategy for applying quantum computing solutions to these key areas of our global economy,” commented QCI CEO, Robert Liscouski. “The knowledge and skills he acquired during his many years at Boeing will enable us to better understand high value optimization problems involved in these areas, and also how to best present our software capabilities as large industrial manufacturers look to quantum computing to solve some of their most challenging operational problems.”

According to a recent article published on Yahoo! Finance that featured QCI, major corporations like Google, Microsoft, IBM, Alibaba and others are investing hundreds of millions of dollars to create quantum hardware that can be accessed by business enterprises via the cloud. However, users need the tools to develop the software and run their quantum applications. QCI’s Mukai ™ quantum-ready software platform enables companies to migrate their existing applications to quantum-ready solutions today and realize superior performance, even when running them on classical (Intel® or AMD processor-based) computers.

“I’m fortunate to join QCI at this very exciting time as it begins the commercial launch of Mukai,” said Davis. “Commercial and government investment in quantum computing continues to gain momentum, as industrial manufacturers discover that adopting quantum technologies could help them maintain a competitive edge. Mukai enables companies like Boeing and others to leverage the power of quantum technologies with its best-in-class performance .”

While the airline industry has been impacted by COVID-19 in the near term, the Department of Defense has not skipped a beat when it comes to investing in quantum computing and spending on the manufacturing of military equipment that could benefit from it. With other countries, particularly China, investing billions in quantum technologies, the U.S. recognizes it must make similar investments to assure national security.

“Given my experience with manufacturing at Boeing, I believe there could also be significant cost savings generated through quantum-powered optimization,” added Davis. “I’m looking forward to helping QCI deliver on the great promise of this advanced computing technology.”

Davis earned his Bachelor of Arts in Finance from Ohio State University, Fisher College of Business, and his Global Executive MBA from Duke University, Fuqua School of Business.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) is focused on developing novel applications and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-ready computing techniques to solve difficult problems in various industries. The company is leveraging its team of experts in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics to develop commercial applications for industries and government agencies that will need quantum computing power to solve their most challenging problems. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com.

