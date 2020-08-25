Wood Dale, Illinois, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators worldwide, announces a new partnership with Corporation for Skilled Workforce (CSW) to grow and diversify the talent pool of aviation maintenance technicians and reduce future labor shortages. The initiative, powered by a grant from Lumina Foundation, will also raise awareness of lucrative aircraft repair jobs and career pathways in aviation.

Through October 2021, AAR and CSW will engage community colleges and technical training providers in strategic locations to develop competency-based programs, curriculum and stackable credentials that meet FAA Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) requirements. Next month, AAR is launching a pilot program to mentor and develop a cohort of up to 20 women in aviation maintenance at its aircraft repair facility in Miami. The initiative also will expand Skillbridge programs to provide job opportunities for military veterans and active duty personnel who are transitioning to civilian aviation maintenance careers.

The average age of an aviation maintenance technician is 54. The project expands AAR’s work under its EAGLE Career Pathways Program at seven colleges and technical training centers in the U.S. to mitigate mass retirements in the industry by diversifying the talent pool. The need for skilled technicians has slowed during the pandemic, but we are training new workers now to meet future demands as the industry recovers.

“As our industry re-builds following the impact of COVID-19, we have a unique opportunity to strengthen the talent pipeline through recruitment of groups that historically have been under-represented in aviation,” said John Holmes, AAR President and CEO. “At AAR, we are committed to our core value, Work as One, Be Inclusive, and excited to partner with CSW and Lumina to address our workforce challenges while at the same time increasing our diversity.”

“The success of this project is important to generate more diversity in the aviation industry,” said Holly Zanville, strategy director at Lumina Foundation. “The need for aviation technicians over the next 20 years is unprecedented. Aviation schools are only producing half the required students to support the needs of the industry.”

“This project offers CSW an opportunity to work with an industry partner, AAR, on an initiative that brings together competency-based learning and stackable credentials, pathways to good-paying jobs, and a commitment to workforce diversity that’s a win-win for the industry and workers,” said Jeannine LaPrad, a senior fellow at CSW.

For more information about AAR’s EAGLE Career Pathway program, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/eagle-pathway-program/. An article about the program (“Aviation Maintenance During a Pandemic: The Inside Story”) is available at: https://evolllution.com/attracting-students/enrollment_strategies/aviation-maintenance-during-a-pandemic-the-inside-story/

+++

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company that operates in more than 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems and Composite Manufacturing operations. Visit www.aarcorp.com.

About Lumina Foundation

Lumina Foundation is an independent, private foundation in Indianapolis that is committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all. Lumina envisions a system that is easy to navigate, delivers fair results, and meets the nation’s need for talent through a broad range of credentials. Visit https://luminafoundation.org/about/.

About Corporation for Skilled Workforce

CSW, located in Ann Arbor, Mich., is a national nonprofit that partners with government, business, and community leaders to improve economic opportunity and mobility for frontline workers and people of color. CSW facilitates collaboration across stakeholders and systems to support the development of good jobs and diverse talent through applied research, strategy development, partnership building, and evaluation. CSW believes that reducing disparities in educational and labor market outcomes for frontline workers and people of color is an economic and social imperative. Visit www.skilledwork.org.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘likely,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘seek,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘would,’’ or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated, including those factors discussed under Item 1A, entitled “Risk Factors”, included in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2020. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company’s control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. For additional information, see the comments included in AAR’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Daniela Pietsch AAR Corp +1 630 227 5100 editor@aarcorp.com