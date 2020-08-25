SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (the “Company” or “MTBC”) (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced that it will present at the LD 500 investor conference on Tuesday, September 1 at 1:40 PM Eastern Time. Bill Korn, CFO of MTBC will be presenting to a live virtual audience and available for virtual investor meetings throughout the day.



Investors interested in attending the presentation can register online at ld500.ldmicro.com to join the group presentation session. A free profile for MTBC is available at ldmicro.com/profile/MTBC . Institutional and other qualified investors may request one-on-one meetings via LD Micro if they have an existing relationship, or by contacting MTBC’s investor relations, Matt Kreps of Darrow Associates, at mkreps@darrowir.com .

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com . To view MTBC’s latest investor presentations, read recent press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

