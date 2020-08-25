Reading, Penn., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business leaders are faced with an onslaught of new decisions to keep their customers and employees safe from the spread of COVID-19. Ambius, known for its commitment to helping organizations promote healthy spaces through interior landscaping and scenting solutions, launched Hygiene360, a suite of full-service solutions that tackle the spread of germs on surfaces, person-to-person and in the air.
“On top of trying to get their businesses back open during this pandemic, business leaders are looking for ways to give their employees and customers the peace of mind that their health and safety are a top priority,” said John Myers, President and CEO of Rentokil, the parent company of Ambius. “Hygiene360 is the next frontier in workplace and customer experience, and it is our responsibility as leaders to provide an environment where people feel safe and confident. As there is no single solution that can tackle all germs, this full-service approach disrupts germs from spreading throughout commercial spaces.”
The Hygiene360 model focuses on healthy building strategies to minimize risk and improve long-term health and safety in a layered, 360-degree approach by tackling the three most common ways germs are spread: surface to person via contact with contaminated surfaces, air to person via airborne respiratory droplets or person to person through direct contact.
The Hygiene360 solution includes:
For multi-location operations, the COVID-19 Protocol Check provides visits to each location to conduct an unbiased assessment of health hygiene and safety initiatives. The detailed, on-site assessment, provided by the Rentokil sister company, Steritech, is conducted at each location to review wellness policies around social distancing, touchpoints, face masks and PPE and more. The process ensures that locations are adhering to the new procedures while offering expert recommendations and best practices to keep people safe. The results are provided to each location as well as the corporate office, to provide data-driven insights and actionable recommendations to keep each location operating consistently and safely.
Hygiene360’s full-circle approach provides peace of mind to customers and employees to get back to business safely. Each commercial space is unique, and Ambius partners with the business leaders to understand the overall need to create a customized plan, evaluating operational risk and highlighting key areas for enhanced hygiene action.
Ambius, a trusted partner in designing healthy commercial spaces for more than 50 years, assembled a global coalition of expertise from the family of companies to assist businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, culminating in the development of Hygiene360. Ambius is a division of Rentokil Initial, the 100-year-old global hygiene leader operating in more than 45 countries worldwide.
For more information on Hygiene360 and Ambius, please visit Ambius.com.
ABOUT AMBIUS
Ambius is the world’s leading designer of healthy commercial spaces through plants and scenting. With a deep understanding of the commercial environment, the company takes a consultative approach to design, install and service consistently superior experiences. Assembling a global coalition of expertise from the family of companies, Ambius launched Hygiene360, a layered approach focused on healthy building strategies with surface, air and hand hygiene. Ambius helps businesses bring their visions to life with a broad range of services for interior and exterior landscapes such as green walls, holiday décor, and blooming programs. Founded in 1963 and operating today in 16 countries, Ambius is a division of Rentokil Initial plc. For more information, visit Ambius at ambius.com and connect with Ambius on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.
