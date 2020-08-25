ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge , a leader in supply chain planning solutions, announced today that the company is partnering with ReSight to collect, clean and aggregate sell-through data at distribution and retail levels. ReSight is a fully managed data collection platform provided by CoopDIGITy based in Marysville, California.



“Manufacturing companies have forecasting and planning production challenges because of the limited availability or reliability of consumer, retail and distribution data,” said Jeff Jenkins, chief revenue officer, Blue Ridge. “Inaccurate forecasts, manual planning and spreadsheets tend to bring unnecessary risk, cost and inefficiency to the process. ReSight and Blue Ridge have created a solution to offer manufacturers better forecast accuracy, efficient planning processes, supply chain visibility and control.”

ReSight’s fully managed data collection platform integrates with Blue Ridge’s Supply Chain Planning and Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP). This integration provides manufacturers with a number of features, including retail and distribution sell-through data collection; precise demand forecasting by item, customer and channel; demand planning collaboration; consensus planning and market trend analysis.

“Our combined solutions give companies accurate forecasting, clean distribution and consumer-level demand signals,” said Jeremiah Cooper, chief executive officer at CoopDIGITy. “The integrated platforms facilitate the entire demand planning process.”

About ReSight

ReSight offers retail insights for Consumer Package Goods (CPG) companies. ReSight is a business intelligence platform that pairs CoopDIGITy’s data loading services with an intuitive sales dashboard and CRM solution. ReSight was developed specifically for CPG companies that need the ability to combine disparate data sources into a single, cohesive picture. ReSight provides clients with a responsive support team, sales territory setup and maintenance, data cleansing and retail location verification, user trainings, monthly data loading and customized reports. For more information, visit www.re-sight.com or contact marketing@coopdigity.com .

About Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning and Price Optimization solutions empower distributors and retailers to tap into undiscovered margin through enterprise-wide inventory intelligence, automation and synchronization. Blue Ridge uniquely combines demand forecasting with pricing strategy, so that businesses can proactively understand the unpredictable and allocate the right inventory, right-priced across the entire mix, to accelerate top- and bottom-line results. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed and more assurance, so companies can see the why behind the buy and respond faster to the unexpected. That’s why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future. For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com .

Media Contact: