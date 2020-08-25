CHICAGO and SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetSfere , an award-winning, secure mobile messaging platform, today announced its partnership with Thomson Medical Pte Ltd (TMPL ) , a leading private healthcare group headquartered in Singapore, to implement its enterprise-grade secure messaging platform for internal communication and collaboration. TMPL operates Thomson Medical Centre (“TMC”), a private hospital in Singapore with more than 40 years of medical expertise in obstetrics, gynecology and pediatrics.



Respecting the importance of upholding data privacy as a healthcare institution, TMC is one of the first private hospitals in Singapore to make NetSfere’s secure, HIPAA and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliant messaging service available to its employees and healthcare workers to protect the privacy of patient data and also enhance internal communications among its care and administrative teams.

As the adoption of digital technology becomes more prevalent, healthcare workers are increasingly turning to ubiquitous consumer-grade messaging apps for internal communications, that presents privacy risks and loss of patient’s trust for healthcare institutions. Through this partnership with NetSfere, teams at TMC will now have access to a highly secure and compliant mobile messaging platform that allows for instantaneous communication, improved collaboration and efficiency at all levels.

“As we embrace a digital-first era in healthcare, patients continue to place great value on the trust in healthcare providers to deliver proper care and manage their data securely,” said Ms. Cynthia Goh, Deputy Director, Management Information Systems at Thomson Medical. “NetSfere’s efficient and secure enterprise-class platform has met our data privacy requirements, supporting secure communications and effective collaboration that will empower our healthcare workers to generate successful clinical outcomes for all patients who have entrusted their care and wellbeing to us.”

“We’re pleased to work with Thomson Medical to help it establish a precedent of secure healthcare messaging in Singapore,” said Chee Leng Loy, Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific and Middle East regions for Infinite Convergence. “NetSfere’s end-to-end encryption provides the security a hospital needs to protect its patients information, as compared to consumer-grade apps that we’ve seen compromise sensitive data and regulatory policies time and time again because they are not secure and compliant.”

NetSfere's cloud-based platform includes end-to-end encryption that complies with GDPR and other global regulatory requirements, providing healthcare providers, first responders and government workers with a secure communication option that offers the immediacy of instant messaging across multiple devices. Doctors, nurses and other medical professionals are able to communicate and consult with one another simultaneously while streamlining communications and operations.

NetSfere supports global cloud-based service availability, industry-leading encryption algorithms, IT administrative controls including high definition one-to-one and group voice and group video calling, video streaming and screen sharing to provide a seamless user experience in one encrypted platform to communicate and collaborate.

For more information about NetSfere, visit https://www.netsfere.com/ .

About NetSfere

NetSfere is a secure enterprise messaging service and collaboration platform from Infinite Convergence Solutions, Inc . NetSfere provides industry-leading security and message delivery capabilities, including global cloud-based service availability, device-to-device encryption, location-based features and administrative controls. The service is also offered in partnership with Deutsche Telekom, one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies, and with NTT, a global information communications & technology service provider, to jointly offer NetSfere to its worldwide customers. The service leverages Infinite Convergence's experience in delivering mobility solutions to tier 1 mobile operators globally and technology that supports more than 400 million subscribers and over a trillion messages on an annual basis. NetSfere is also compliant with global regulatory requirements, including GDPR, HIPAA, Sarbanes-Oxley, ISO 27001 and others. Infinite Convergence Solutions has offices in the United States, Germany, India and Singapore. For more information, visit www.netsfere.com .

About Thomson Medical Pte Ltd

Incorporated in 1979, Thomson Medical is one of Singapore’s leading providers of healthcare services for women and children. It owns and operates Thomson Medical Centre, a fully integrated hospital that provides obstetrics and gynecology (O&G) and pediatric services together with a comprehensive range of other facilities and services. Over the years, Thomson Medical has expanded its operations to include new areas of specialties and services such as Aesthetics, Cardiology, Sports Medicine, Dermatology, Cancer Treatment, Dental, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Health Screening, Laboratory and Radiology centers, to care for you and your family across generations. For more information, please visit: www.thomsonmedical.com .

