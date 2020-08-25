Content Marketing Institute (CMI) announces comedian and Emmy Award winner W. Kamau Bell will headline Content Marketing World 2020. This year the 10th anniversary of the largest content marketing event on the planet is completely online, October 13-16 with an exciting digital format.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Content Marketing Institute (CMI) announces comedian and Emmy Award winner W. Kamau Bell will headline Content Marketing World 2020. This year the 10th anniversary of the largest content marketing event on the planet is completely online, October 13-16 with an exciting digital format.



Whether he’s writing, directing or producing TV shows or documentaries, or entertaining audiences with his stand-up comedy act, Bell, a sociopolitical comedian, is a content creator who’s not afraid to challenge the status quo. He hosts and is the executive producer of the Emmy Award winning CNN docu-series United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell. The New York Times called Kamau “the most promising new talent in political comedy in many years.” He recently made his Netflix debut with the stand-up comedy special, Private School Negro. Bell has also written a book called, The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell: Tales of a 6' 4", African American, Heterosexual, Cisgender, Left-Leaning, Asthmatic, Black and Proud Blerd, Mama's Boy, Dad, and Stand-Up Comedian. He’s also the director of a critically-acclaimed documentary Cultureshock: Chris Rock’s Bring the Pain. Bell is also known for his criminally short-lived FX & FXX comedy series, Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell. And did we mention he’s also hosted three critically acclaimed podcasts?

“We are always looking for fresh, inspiring voices to bring to our Content Marketing World ‘stage’ and W. Kamau Bell is an ideal choice for us,” explains Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “I’ve been a fan of Kamau’s work for some time now. He’s not afraid to have tough conversations. And he’s also able to tell those personal and deeply painful stories in an engaging, friendly and even funny way, no matter what the format: TV, podcast, book or stand-up. It’s a skill that I think all storytellers in our CMWorld audience can appreciate and certainly learn from. We are beyond excited he’ll be joining us this year.”

Bell is also on the advisory board of Hollaback! and Donors Choose and is the ACLU Celebrity Ambassador for Racial Justice. He’s been nominated for multiple NAACP Image Awards and a GLAAD award, and he was featured on Conde Nast’s ‘Daring 25’ list for 2016.

You don’t want to miss what will surely be a funny, inspiring and thought-provoking keynote livestreamed on Thursday, October 15. You can register for CMWorld 2020 here: http://www.contentmarketingworld.com/

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring in San Diego, California. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect.

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Marketing, Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Construction & Real Estate, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.

Press Contact:

Amanda Subler, Amanda.Subler@informa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d724550-1a6e-4f0a-a22a-9d299cf242a9