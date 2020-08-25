SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., provider of the first Event Correlation and Automation platform powered by AIOps, today announced IT Ops Ready, a virtual summit taking place on September 30 and October 1, 2020. Over the course of the two-day summit, IT Ops, DevOps, NOC and SRE speakers will discuss the factors that set them up to successfully manage the past six months, how they are getting ready for critical projects on their 2021 roadmaps, and insights on how their teams are able to stay ready for anything.



“The professionals we serve want ways to come together, especially now,” said Cari Jaquet, VP of Marketing, BigPanda. “The feedback from our first virtual summit in April was so positive, we are keeping the same format for this and future summits: no vendor endorsements, no sales pitches and no “death by PowerPoint.” Just conversations with real leaders and practitioners explaining how they stay ready for change, disruption and the unknown.”

Who should attend? Heading into a final quarter of the year, and surrounded by uncertainty, the theme for this virtual conference is “IT Ops Ready” — IT Ops, NOC, DevOps and SRE teams need to be ready for anything, and each session will help answer questions these professionals are asking, including:

How are leaders evolving the way they manage teams? What’s working and what’s not?

What people and process changes have been most effective in the transition to Work From Home while simultaneously accelerating digital transformation?

What technologies or capabilities are critical to not just survive, but thrive, right now?

How are other teams preparing their budgets, resource planning and roadmaps for 2021?

When: Wednesday, Sept. 30, and Thursday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

Each day of the event will include four hours of keynotes and breakout sessions, along with opportunities for attendees to network in the BigPanda Lounge and Resource Library, play trivia and win prizes. The first 250 registrants will get a BigPanda swag pack and lunch passes for both days of the conference. Please click here to register now.

Why attend? In addition to speakers from a dozen household brands and industry thought leaders, attendees will enjoy:

A lively, humorous and unstaged Q&A session with Mike Rowe , best known as the creator and host of the iconic TV series “Dirty Jobs,” CEO of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, and America’s leading advocate for the skilled trades. This session will take place on Day One of the summit.

, best known as the creator and host of the iconic TV series “Dirty Jobs,” CEO of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, and America’s leading advocate for the skilled trades. This session will take place on Day One of the summit. A live Q&A with the provocative and motivational Jocko Willink , an American retired officer of the United States Navy and former Navy SEAL. A business consultant, podcaster, motivational speaker, and co-author of “Extreme Ownership,” Jocko will explain what it takes to be ready for anything. This session will take place on Day Two of the summit.

In addition, BigPanda and Blackrock3 will announce the winners of the first-ever 2020 Incident Commander award. The awards acknowledge IT heroes who rise above alerts and outages to perform their jobs like true Incident Commanders. This is a community-based award program with nominations and voting for winners completely crowd-sourced. To learn more about the award program or nominate an IT Ops hero, visit start.bigpanda.io/incident-commander-2020 .

