LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (OTCQB: BRFH), a manufacturer of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced that it has expanded its education program to five new school districts with 102 school locations, spread out across Arkansas, California, Kansas, New York and Washington. These new school districts encompass approximately 60,000 students and Barfresh has already started receiving orders and shipping product to many of these new locations.



Barfresh offers a full suite of leading beverage products to the education channel at a variety of price points that meet all USDA reimbursement standards and are Smart Snack Compliant. The Company recently added to their offerings with a bottled, ready-to-drink smoothie Twist & Go and expects this new product to dramatically increase their growth potential in the education channel. The Company is ready to support schools this upcoming school year with any form of back to school opening.

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Since rolling out Twist & Go to the education channel in early April we have announced that we are working with over 400 schools across 13 new school districts. This new offering has been such a huge success in the education channel as school administrators are looking for healthy, low touch items to add to their school feeding programs. We are excited for the inroads we are making with new and existing schools and look forward to many more announcements over the coming weeks and months. We expect to be serving our smoothie offering to a portion of the children even if schools do not fully or partially reopen at the beginning of the school year.”

Raman Sibia, Nutritionist at Ontario-Montclair School District stated, “Twist & Go has been a great addition to our meal program as we continue to serve students remotely during our school closures. The taste of this product is by far superior to other products and we like that it contains two components, fruit and yogurt protein. We are looking forward to continue serving the product to our students this year whether it be remotely or in the classroom.”

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com .

