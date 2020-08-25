NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™ has made their support of Opal Lee’s ongoing mission to make Juneteenth a nationally observed holiday official, by declaring it will close all of its U.S. offices on June 19th each year, signing her petition to Congress, and helping Lee generate awareness for the movement.

Lee launched her Opal’s Walk 2 DC campaign to walk 1,400 miles from Fort Worth, Texas to Washington, DC, in 2016 to prompt Congress to update U.S. Code 36 – which relates to patriotic and national observances, ceremonies and organizations – to include June 19, otherwise known as Juneteenth or Emancipation Day, and gain increased support for the holiday.

The now 93-year old and her team have since launched a petition on Change.org to make Juneteenth a national holiday, which has secured 1.46 million signatures and climbing. [INVNT GROUP] leadership has signed this petition, and employees who are passionate about the cause have been encouraged to do the same.

Lee plans to gather these signatures, package them up, and accompanied by Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs, personally deliver them to Congress to physically show the widespread support there is for making Juneteenth a national holiday.

[INVNT GROUP] is working with Lee and her team to devise a range of initiatives that will amplify the movement, and is seeking support from brands, organizations, and influencers to help bring them to life. These initiatives include a multi-city tour throughout the U.S. where Lee will walk and educate the country about Juneteenth, and Conversations with Opal Lee, a weekly series where she and a range of influencers will virtually discuss topics of relevance to the Juneteenth movement, of which they are currently seeking guests for future episodes.

Scott Cullather, President & CEO, [INVNT GROUP] said: "We recognize Juneteenth as an essential day in our nation’s history, one where all Americans should be able to celebrate and reflect, which is why we have pledged to make it a permanent national holiday across all of our U.S. offices every year.

"As an organization [INVNT GROUP] is passionate about not only doing good work, but doing work that does good, and we’re committed to championing Opal’s cause. We encourage you to get involved, whether it’s by making Juneteenth a holiday throughout your organization, spreading the word by signing and sharing Opal’s petition, or offering your expertise up to her cause pro bono as we’re doing with our PR, marketing and creative services. Every contribution, no matter how big or small, will help Opal achieve her mission to create a more unified America."

Lee added: "Juneteenth is a unifier, a day where all Americans can celebrate as one. I want to show Congress that it’s not just one little old lady in tennis shoes who feels this way – there are millions of Americans who want to see Juneteenth become a national holiday.

"Thanks to the young people at [INVNT GROUP], we’re going to drum up even more support for the Juneteenth holiday, but there’s more to be done, and you can help. Please sign my petition, join me on my Conversations with Opal Lee show, or get involved in my multi-city tour. Let’s get together and make this the best United States in the whole wide world!"

About Opal’s Journey

Ms. Opal is the oldest living board member of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation (NJOF) that was founded and led by the late Dr. Ronald Myers, Sr., whose initiative is for Juneteenth to become a national holiday. To bring awareness to the cause, she started her Opal’s Walks 2 DC campaign in 2016, where she walks 2.5 miles to symbolize the 2.5 years that it took for slaves in Texas to know that they were freed. Ms. Opal believes that FREEDOM should be celebrated from the 19th of June to the 4th of July.

About [INVNT GROUP]™

[INVNT GROUP] was established in 2020 with a vision to provide consistent, meaningful, well-articulated BrandStory across all platforms. Headed up by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™ represents a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward-thinking organizations everywhere, impact the audiences that matter, anywhere. The GROUP consists of modern brand strategy firm, FOLK HERO; creative-led culture consultancy, MEANING; branded content and digital marketing studio, HEVĒ, and the global live brand storytelling agency, INVNT™. For more information about [INVNT GROUP] visit: www.invntgroup.com/



