SAN JOSE, Calif. and BRUSSELS, Belgium, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selligent , the intelligent omnichannel cloud technology company, today announced that National Football League (NFL) team, Minnesota Vikings , have chosen Selligent Marketing Cloud to deliver content-led experiences for its growing fanbase. Using Selligent, the Vikings will leverage data to uncover fan insights, create new ways to interact with players, and use relevant content to ensure memorable and purposeful touchpoints with the team.

In a time when professional sporting events have been suspended across multiple leagues, fans remain eager for updates regarding their favorite teams and players. The Minnesota Vikings are using this time to keep fans engaged and excited during an atypical off-season. Leveraging Smart Content within Selligent’s artificial intelligence engine, Selligent Cortex , the Vikings will deliver personalized content to fans based on their activities across channels, and tailor experiences to fans outside of their existing contacts.

“Sports have long been a refuge for fans, and a way to connect through shared experiences at a live game. In today’s transformative times, we want to keep this same passion and interactivity alive with our audience, give them an opportunity to connect with fellow fans and players, and inspire them for the future when we can return to enjoying in-person games together,” said Steve LaCroix, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Minnesota Vikings. “We needed a marketing technology partner like Selligent that is innovative, data-driven and equally passionate about our customer experience. We look forward to growing and evolving our programs together, and ensuring that we deliver first-class personalization across all our channels.”

As the sports world continues to gear up for big changes this season, including a virtual NFL draft, Minnesota Vikings will lean on digital engagements with fans. With the power of data captured by Selligent’s platform, the Vikings will be able to deliver meaningful content that speaks to an individual’s most desired and relevant interests, and provide team-player-fan bonds that weren’t possible before. In the future, the Vikings will use Selligent to tailor outreach based on ticket purchases, and ensure a seamless journey for fans before and after sporting events.

“We’ve seen time and time again how sporting activities can bring people together. During this extraordinary time, many are looking to the sports world to spark hope and joy where it can,” said Karthik Kripapuri, CEO at Selligent. “We’re thrilled that the Minnesota Vikings have chosen Selligent to shepherd them into a new era of digitally-powered fan relationships. We’re excited to be a part of their team, and enable them to make the most of their own fan insights to deliver the content that their loyal followers look forward to the most.”

Selligent Marketing Cloud manages more than 160 million journeys daily, integrating customer intelligence, personalization and AI-driven automation swiftly and at scale. For the latest information about Selligent’s innovative platform, visit the Product Newsroom .

About Selligent

Selligent is an intelligent omnichannel marketing and experience cloud platform that empowers ambitious companies to create meaningful engagements with connected consumers across all channels. With native AI capabilities, a robust data layer, and a powerful omnichannel execution engine, Selligent enables businesses to deliver ultra-personalized and highly relevant customer experiences that speed time to value swiftly and at scale. More than 700 global brands in retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services trust Selligent to help deliver their programs. With offices across the United States and Europe and a global network of partners, Selligent serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service. Learn more at www.selligent.com or connect with the team on Twitter , LinkedIn , and our blog .