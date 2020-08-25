Announces Full MEP Design Services with Expansion of HVAC Technologies

Boulder, Colorado, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA) today announced an expansion of its portfolio of services and products.

While Surna has been historically known for its expertise in 2 and 4-pipe chilled water solutions (also known as hydronic cooling and dehumidification), its new technology offerings include:

Direct expansion (DX) units with standalone dehumidification options, including split systems, mini-splits and packaged roof top units (RTUs).



Complex DX system options with integrated dehumidification via hot gas reheat and wintertime economization.



Desiccant solutions for low humidity applications.



Racking solutions for optimal airflow designs in tiered layouts.

Many clients have already benefited from Surna’s expanded MEP (mechanical, electrical, plumbing) engineering services incorporating the new technologies. Four recent contracts include the following designs:

Project in Missouri: Surna will provide engineering design services for cooling, dehumidification and wintertime economization using its new Complex DX RTU systems in a 33,000 square foot facility. Surna is also providing its new racking airflow design and technology in this tiered grow room design.



The new technology offerings are driven by customer feedback and are evidence of Surna’s commitment to deliver innovative environmental control solutions to its customers, with the added convenience of obtaining products and MEP design services from a single source.

“These new products and services demonstrate Surna’s evolution and deliver on promises we have made to our customers and shareholders,” said Tony McDonald, Surna’s Chairman and CEO. “With this broader range of design services and greatly expanded product portfolio, we are able to provide optimal environmental control solutions for virtually any size and sophistication of cultivation facilities.”

About Surna Inc.

Surna Inc. (www.surna.com) designs, engineers and sells cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture including: (i) liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems, (ii) air handling equipment and systems, (iii) a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems specific to cannabis cultivation facilities, and (iv) automation and control devices, systems and technologies used for environmental, lighting and climate control. Our customers include commercial, state- and provincial-regulated cannabis growers in the U.S. and Canada as well as other international locations, including those growers building new facilities and those expanding or retrofitting existing facilities. Currently, our revenue stream is derived primarily from supplying our products, services and technologies to commercial indoor and hybrid sealed greenhouse facilities ranging from several thousand to more than 100,000 square feet.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, we leverage our experience in this space to bring value-added climate control solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy the evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements. Although our customers do, we neither produce nor sell cannabis.

Statement about Cannabis Markets

The use, possession, cultivation, and distribution of marijuana is prohibited by U.S. federal law for medical and recreational purposes. Although certain states have legalized medical and recreational cannabis, companies and individuals involved in the sector are still at risk of being prosecuted by federal authorities. Further, the landscape in the cannabis industry changes rapidly. This means that at any time the city, county, or state where cannabis is permitted can change the current laws and/or the federal government can supersede those laws and take prosecutorial action. Given the uncertain legal nature of the cannabis industry, it is imperative that investors understand that investments in the cannabis industry should be considered very high risk. A change in the current laws or enforcement policy can negatively affect the status and operation of our business, require additional fees, stricter operational guidelines and unanticipated shutdowns.

