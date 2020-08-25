Sbanken ASA has today issued a new Additional Tier 1 bond of NOK 100 million, with a coupon equal to 3 months Nibor + 3.00 percentage points. The Additional Tier 1 bond issue has a perpetual tenor, with a first call option after 5 years.

Sbanken ASA has in addition issued NOK 150 million in a new dated Tier 2 bond issue with a coupon equal to 3 months Nibor + 1.25 percentage points. The Tier 2 issue has a tenor of 10 years, with a first call option after 5 years.

The two bond issues will sought to be listed on Nordic ABM and the issue dates will be 28 August 2020.

Sbanken ASA has in conjunction with the bond issues, with settlement date 28 August 2020, bought back NOK 29 million of ISIN NO0010746456 (SBANK03 PRO) at a price of 100.515 per cent and NOK 16 million of ISIN NO0010746464 (SBANK04 PRO) at a price of 100.271 per cent.

Sbanken ASA's Board of Directors has approved the bond issues and the buybacks. Approval from the general meeting in the bank was given 24 April 2020.

SpareBank1 Markets and Swedbank acted as arrangers for the transactions.





Contact persons:

Øyvind Telle, Head of Treasury, Sbanken ASA, +47 916 88 704

Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act