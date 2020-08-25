LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- CoinGenius, the crypto industry’s most trusted information source, is teaming up with The Bad Crypto Podcast to present NFT Day, a not-to-be-missed event centering on the history, creation and implementation of nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and digital collectibles. This one-of-a-kind virtual event will take place Friday, Aug. 28 and will feature industry standouts addressing topics ranging from the history of Bitcoin to the potential impact of NFTs on the gaming and collectibles markets.



“NFT Day is designed to show what this industry is really about and what is possible within it,” said CoinGenius CEO Jeremy Born. “In addition to facilitating networking opportunities for players within the blockchain space, NFT Day will empower influencers who are not yet in the space, showing them the incredible opportunities the blockchain arena has to offer. This new industry is unlocking potentially trillions of dollars of value for organizations, athletes, artists and public figures.”

Famed “Star Trek” actor William Shatner’s successful digital memorabilia launch on the WAX Blockchain is just one recent example of how celebrities, influencers and others can capitalize on the opportunities afforded by the blockchain – creating new revenue streams and receiving ongoing royalties through the release of their own NFTs. A collection of 125,000 digital photographs depicting images from Shatner’s personal collection recently sold out on the WAX Blockchain in just nine minutes, and these collectibles are now being sold and traded on secondary markets. This is a prime example of how ongoing royalties can be generated through NFTs, because once an NFT is sold, it is tracked through the blockchain, and royalties can be paid back to the creator each time the NFT is resold – something that isn’t possible with physical collectibles.

In addition to learning about NFTs, how to utilize them to generate new revenue streams, and other valuable information presented by industry leaders, NFT Day participants can enter to win thousands of dollars’ worth of NFTs that will be given away during the event, including rare collectible NFTs from companies like Topps, WAX Blockchain, SuperRare, Nifty Gateway, Blockchain Heroes, Dapper Labs and more. Joel Comm and Travis Wright, of The Bad Crypto Podcast, will also offer digitally signed rare NFTs, and there will be low-tick-price raffle drawings for rare pieces.

Significant announcements will additionally be made during NFT Day, including a major announcement from CoinGenius.

“NFT Day will feature vital information presented by standout leaders in the blockchain space as well as incredible prize giveaways and invaluable opportunities for networking,” Born said. “Don’t miss this incredible virtual event!”

General admission for NFT Day is free, with Collector and VIP admission packages also available. Collector admission will include a virtual goody bag containing NFTs and collectibles from participating companies as well as three raffle tickets; the first 500 Collector registrants will also receive a rare NFT Day digital collectible. VIP admission includes exclusive entry into the NFT Day VIP networking party, a virtual goody bag of NFTs and collectibles, and five raffle tickets; the first 250 VIP registrants will additionally receive a rare NFT Day digital collectible signed by Joel Comm and Travis Wright, of The Bad Crypto Podcast.

For NFT Day ticket information and event details, and to purchase raffle tickets, visit NFTDay .com .

About CoinGenius

CoinGenius is an advanced intelligence and analytics platform specifically intended for cryptocurrency traders.

For more information, visit https://www.coingenius.ai/ .

