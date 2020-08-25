The long-time print industry leader is changing the print market for the enterprise, SMBs and the channel as the only provider to deliver a fully cloud-based strategy and offerings for the new modern workplace



BERLIN and DENVER, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinPrint , provider of the world’s leading print management solutions, is changing the cloud printing market with its ezeep cloud print solutions and services. With cloud printing being an attractive and popular option for enterprises and SMBs in the new modern workplace, ezeep is the only completely cloud-based print solution that can enable improved productivity, security, and cost savings.

2020 has been an eye-opener for businesses of all sizes, highlighting the shortcomings in implementing the right technologies and solutions required to keep the modern workplace efficient, agile, and productive. Smart businesses are turning to the cloud to optimize productivity. One of the most obvious areas to tap into the cloud and enhance productivity is to reassess end-user computing applications – most notably cloud printing.

“At times taken for granted, printing plays a vital role in today’s workplace, with cloud printing and print management being an important consideration to a company’s success,” said Henning Volkmer, President and CEO, ThinPrint, Inc. “However, not all cloud offers are equal. While others might claim to offer a cloud printing solution, ThinPrint’s ezeep is the industry’s only 100 percent cloud-based print management solution. Other cloud print offerings might have components of printing in the cloud; however, they still require on-site print servers or local drivers that are time consuming to test, deploy and maintain.”

Leveraging its unique technology and approach, ezeep ensures all driver management and all print processing takes place in the cloud, enabling any device to print to any printer without needing on-site print servers, complicated network infrastructures, or complex printer environments. With ezeep, organizations simply bring their printers and applications, while no longer having to worry about drivers, operating systems, and end-user devices.

By delivering a complete cloud-based solution, ThinPrint’s ezeep is the only provider that can deliver all of the following features and benefits:

Streamlined User Experience and Productivity: Printing is perceived as “easy” until it’s not working. ezeep ensures fast printing and automatic mapping of printers so that users and administrators always know the best and correct printer available.



ezeep is continually innovating with its latest new features, including: Cloud Print Strategy and Offerings for the Channel: ThinPrint’s ezeep delivers the tools and expertise for the channel to leverage cloud printing and management capabilities to add value to existing customers, while tapping into new business opportunities.

For more information about ezeep cloud printing visit https://www.ezeep.com/ .

About ezeep:

The future of printing is ezeep. With ezeep, printing is dramatically simplified, enabling any device to print to any printer – whether with the ezeep printer driver from PC or Mac, via app for smartphones and tablets or even by web-based drag & drop for the occasional user.

Consumers print unlimited and – naturally – free-of-charge to their own printers and, depending on the provider, free or at a cost to external printers. This makes printing as easy as making a phone call, eliminating the need for any user support. Companies can lower the infrastructure demands on their printer setups in branch offices worldwide, thanks to ezeep, drastically simplifying their administration. With this, the total costs for deploying printers is significantly reduced.

Coworking spaces, universities, exhibition grounds, train stations, airports and kiosks can not only make their printers publicly available with just a single click, but also charge for printing with ease. The same applies to private users or cafés which want to share their printers with others. Printers are thereby transformed into sources of income, not costs. Open interfaces enable integrations with existing solutions, such as for user and resource management, cost control or compliance monitoring for maximum cost savings via automation. A constantly growing ecosystem of standard integrations by development partners makes these benefits also available to non-technical users.

By reducing costs and removing all technical requirements, whilst providing the ability to use third-party printers at any time, ezeep ensures that in the future people will be able to print from almost every location quickly and easily, for whatever reason they might have. ezeep is committed to minimizing the CO2 footprint of printing and ensuring that printed paper can be a meaningful, productive and responsible alternative to screen-based information consumption. For more information, please visit: www.ezeep.com.

